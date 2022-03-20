A look at the Deshaun Watson contract

A look at Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns, which is fully guaranteed.

Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson came with a massive deal for the star quarterback. Part of recruiting Watson to Northeast Ohio came with fully guaranteeing the deal.

Watson’s contract comes with a pretty straight forward deal.

Signing bonus: $44.965 million, fully guaranteed.

2022 base salary: $1.035 million, fully guaranteed.

2023 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2024 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2025 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2026 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

Full contract can be seen here

Watson will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. By that point the Browns and Watson will have an idea if a further extension is on the table. With the amount of draft capital the Browns gave up, that would be the hope.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!