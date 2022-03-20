Skip to main content

A look at the Deshaun Watson contract

A look at Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns, which is fully guaranteed.

Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson came with a massive deal for the star quarterback. Part of recruiting Watson to Northeast Ohio came with fully guaranteeing the deal.

Watson’s contract comes with a pretty straight forward deal.

Signing bonus: $44.965 million, fully guaranteed.

2022 base salary: $1.035 million, fully guaranteed.

2023 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2024 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2025 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

2026 base salary: $46 million, fully guaranteed.

Full contract can be seen here  

Watson will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. By that point the Browns and Watson will have an idea if a further extension is on the table. With the amount of draft capital the Browns gave up, that would be the hope.

