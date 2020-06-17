BrownsDigest
Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

Pete Smith

Whenever there's a discussion of an all-anything team related to the NFL involving the years 2007 to 2017, it's a simple matter of noting that Joe Thomas is on there and seeing what else is on there. ESPN released an All-Decade team just for the AFC North and it's difficult to see a bigger indictment for the Browns for the 2010s than in a discussion with only three other teams, the Browns could only place one other player on this team with 25 spots - Joe Haden.

There's an argument for Alex Mack, but Maurkice Pouncey is automatically written into anything regardless of how good he actually is. Joel Bitonio has been great, but Marshal Yanda is going to end up in the Hall of Fame and David DeCastro has been 1st Team All-Pro twice in his career.

Perhaps if Chris Kirksey's career had not been besieged by injuries the past few seasons, he might have had a case. The bottom line all the ifs and buts don't change how poorly the Browns have performed in the 2010s.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 12 players on this list. The Baltimore Ravens have seven and the Cincinnati Bengals have five because James Harrison's one year there doesn't count.

Undoubtedly the Browns are in a position where they have players that will be able to earn spots on these types of lists soon including Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin and hopefully Baker Mayfield, but the 2010s were largely a blight on the history of the team.

Going 1-31 over two seasons, as worthwhile as it may ultimately prove to be, and the seasons that caused the Browns to take this tactic were a product of mismanagement at every level of the organization.

With Kevin Stefanski as head coach and Andrew Berry as the general manager, the team seems to have a direction and appear to be on a better path, but the Browns ownership should post this list anywhere they need to see it to be reminded of blunders made in the past to avoid mistakes in the future.

