SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

AFC North Teams Already Dealing With Injuries

Pete Smith

As practices get started and teams start to put on the pads, the chances for injuries, whether contact or non-contact increase. In particular, both the players union and teams were cognizant of the potential for soft tissue injuries. Nevertheless, teams in the AFC North are already suffering injuries and a few may be season-ending.

Baltimore Ravens

Iman Marshall, corner - John Harbaugh announced that he suffered a knee injury. It's beleived to be significant and potentially season-ending.

Chris Moore, wide receiver - Harbaugh also announced he has suffered a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. There have been reports that Dez Bryant is going for an official visit with the Ravens. He intends to continue his career, so that could be a fit.

Cincinnati Bengals 

Trae Waynes, corner - Reportedly suffered a torn pec, which puts his season in jeopardy.

A.J. Green, wide receiver - He suffered what is believed to be a tweaked hamstring and sat out the rest of practice. It's not believed to be a big deal, but for Green, the Bengals and fans, there's a little bit of dread, fearing that this is going to be another year where Green struggles to stay healthy. 

If it's just a setback, the Bengals will have a tremendous group of weapons for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. If it's more than that, it's potentially a major blow to their offense. Keep in mind that John Ross had to leave camp and be placed on the COVID list to care for his infant son and the mother.

Renell Wren, defensive tackle - Unfortunately, Wren left the practice field on a cart Monday with what's being called a leg injury. No further details have been released at this time.

Cleveland Browns

J.C. Tretter, center - had a scope on his knee and the timeline is unclear. He might be ready for week one, but he could miss a month.

Myles Garrett, defensive end - Garrett is dealing with a hamstring and is expected back soon. While they want to make sure Garrett is in shape and acclimated for contact, it's not likely the Browns are killing themselves to get him back on the field, basically knowing if he's ready to go for week one, they'll be in great shape.

Damion Ratley, wide receiver - Ratley sat out on Sunday with a groin injury. He missed a substantial amount of training camp and the preseason due to injury and made the team despite not really participating in anything. One of the possible contenders for the third wide receiver spot, Ratley needs to be able to practice so he can make his case.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback - Roethlisberger is cleared and participating but they are still calling his elbow a work in progress. Never one to miss an opportunity to explain to people just how tough he is, he explained that he actually tore three tendons in his elbow.

The Steelers to this point have not reported any other injury issues.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Notebook: First Weekend of Practices

Both Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns and ownership had interesting things to say on respective conference calls and the team took the practice field for their two practices in just shells this week.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Bengals Suffer Blow to Secondary, Lose Trae Waynes to Torn Pec

Per reports from Tom Pelissaro and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals corner Trae Waynes suffered a torn pec and will miss most of the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Mack Wilson On Nick Chubb: “I Say He’s The Best Running Back In The League”

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, Mack Wilson made it clear that they have the best.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign C Casey Dunn, Release G Jovahn Fair

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday that they were signing free agent center Casey Dunn, releasing guard Jovahn Fair.

Pete Smith

Look: Photos From Cleveland Browns Friday Afternoon Practice

Cleveland Browns players and coaches got after it Friday afternoon, the first time the media was allowed to watch in.

BrandonLittle

Entering Training Camp, Padded Practices, It's All About the Offensive Line

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to open up training camp with padded practice, all eyes should be on the offensive line with three new additions to the group.

Pete Smith

JC Tretter To Miss Time For Cleveland Browns, Rookie Nick Harris To Step In

The start of training camp the biggest point of emphasis is to have everyone healthy. Cleveland isn’t off to the best start there as center J.C. Tretter will miss an undisclosed amount of time.

BrandonLittle

ESPN Insider Suggests Cleveland’s Nick Chubb Could Soon See A Rushing Title

Cleveland is lucky to have one of the best running backs in the league, one insider suggests Nick Chubb may win a rushing title before long.

BrandonLittle

Browns Austin Hooper No Longer Highest Paid Tight End in NFL

Austin Hooper's reign of terror as the top paid tight end in the NFL is over as George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a massive extension.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Ronald Leary A Good Option In Limited Market

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to look for guard help in the wake of losing three to concerns over COVID-19. Free agent Ronald Leary visited the Browns on Wednesday, could represent a good option to shore up their depth.

Pete Smith