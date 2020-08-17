AFC North Teams Already Dealing With Injuries

As practices get started and teams start to put on the pads, the chances for injuries, whether contact or non-contact increase. In particular, both the players union and teams were cognizant of the potential for soft tissue injuries. Nevertheless, teams in the AFC North are already suffering injuries and a few may be season-ending.

Baltimore Ravens

Iman Marshall, corner - John Harbaugh announced that he suffered a knee injury. It's beleived to be significant and potentially season-ending.

Chris Moore, wide receiver - Harbaugh also announced he has suffered a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. There have been reports that Dez Bryant is going for an official visit with the Ravens. He intends to continue his career, so that could be a fit.

Cincinnati Bengals

Trae Waynes, corner - Reportedly suffered a torn pec, which puts his season in jeopardy.

A.J. Green, wide receiver - He suffered what is believed to be a tweaked hamstring and sat out the rest of practice. It's not believed to be a big deal, but for Green, the Bengals and fans, there's a little bit of dread, fearing that this is going to be another year where Green struggles to stay healthy.

If it's just a setback, the Bengals will have a tremendous group of weapons for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. If it's more than that, it's potentially a major blow to their offense. Keep in mind that John Ross had to leave camp and be placed on the COVID list to care for his infant son and the mother.

Renell Wren, defensive tackle - Unfortunately, Wren left the practice field on a cart Monday with what's being called a leg injury. No further details have been released at this time.

Cleveland Browns

J.C. Tretter, center - had a scope on his knee and the timeline is unclear. He might be ready for week one, but he could miss a month.

Myles Garrett, defensive end - Garrett is dealing with a hamstring and is expected back soon. While they want to make sure Garrett is in shape and acclimated for contact, it's not likely the Browns are killing themselves to get him back on the field, basically knowing if he's ready to go for week one, they'll be in great shape.

Damion Ratley, wide receiver - Ratley sat out on Sunday with a groin injury. He missed a substantial amount of training camp and the preseason due to injury and made the team despite not really participating in anything. One of the possible contenders for the third wide receiver spot, Ratley needs to be able to practice so he can make his case.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback - Roethlisberger is cleared and participating but they are still calling his elbow a work in progress. Never one to miss an opportunity to explain to people just how tough he is, he explained that he actually tore three tendons in his elbow.

The Steelers to this point have not reported any other injury issues.