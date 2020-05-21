BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

Pete Smith

Only helping to confirm what most people thought when it was happening at the time, the teams in the AFC North had productive offseasons. The Cleveland Browns had the biggest haul in day one of free agency, but the Cincinnati Bengals fired back with moves of their own the following few days. And while the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers had more constraints financially, they found creative ways to adapt and improve their rosters.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the offseasons and the Browns finished second. Much of that was the fact was due to the fact they didn't really lose much that they couldn't replace, often times with better players. Joe Schobert going to the Jacksonville Jaguars was the only move where it felt like the Browns were losing a player that could really help them.

When the team signed Jack Conklin, it was an upgrade at right tackle. It was largely assumed they would release Chris Hubbard. They restructured him and kept him. The team just added and obviously two of the biggest additions work out for them are Kevin Stefanski, the head coach and Andrew Berry, the general manager, who were behind this productive offseason.

The Bengals operate with the constraint of being owned by Mike Brown. Often cheap, the Bengals opened up the checkbook this year and signed a handful of impact players. In fact, they might have even overpaid for a few of the players they added. In so doing, they've transformed their defense, giving it new life.

The Ravens are in the process of transforming the defensive line from a concrete barrier into one that's more dynamic and can attack the quarterback. Moving on from Michael Pierce while getting an impact player, even at 34 years old, in Calais Campbell is a big move in this direction. They keep Matthew Judon. It's unclear if it's enough. Offensively, they hope simply getting older and more developed will be enough while trying to replace an incredible talent in Marshal Yanda, who retired.

The Steelers found money, cut some corners and transformed their offense into one more built around tight ends. Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald must stay healthy, but that's a far more problematic duo than most seem to believe. Adding in Juju Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson at receiver, they could really put stress on opposing defenses if Ben Roethlisberger is even close to full health this year.

The impacts of COVID-19 may heavily favor the Steelers and Ravens this season, but just in terms of talent, the AFC North became more competitive as well as just simply better this offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

by

Tomr216

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic and Donovan Peoples-Jones, selected in round six from Michigan have agreed to rookie deals.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry's Rehab: It's All About Modality

Cleveland Jarvis Landry underwent hip surgery in February and that was most of the focus of his conference call with the local media on Wednesday. The word modality came up quite a bit.

Pete Smith

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

by

ClayMatthews4HOF

David Njoku Gives Props To Local Podcast Host For Her Rendition Of His End Zone Celebration

Bri Rust, a host of the podcast, That's What B Said, and Cleveland Browns fan released a video of her rendition of David Njoku's end zone celebration, getting a nod from the tight end on her form.

Pete Smith

Offensive Line Setup to Dominate in the Trenches

Cleveland Browns offensive line based on analysis should perform at high level weekly and limit pressure in the pocket. It also offers improved veteran depth.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

J.C. Tretter: "My Role Is To Help The Guys In The Room"

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter had a conference call Tuesday and while most of the questions focused on his role as NFLPA president, he did answer a few questions about the Browns and their preparations for this season.

Pete Smith