Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

Only helping to confirm what most people thought when it was happening at the time, the teams in the AFC North had productive offseasons. The Cleveland Browns had the biggest haul in day one of free agency, but the Cincinnati Bengals fired back with moves of their own the following few days. And while the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers had more constraints financially, they found creative ways to adapt and improve their rosters.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the offseasons and the Browns finished second. Much of that was the fact was due to the fact they didn't really lose much that they couldn't replace, often times with better players. Joe Schobert going to the Jacksonville Jaguars was the only move where it felt like the Browns were losing a player that could really help them.

When the team signed Jack Conklin, it was an upgrade at right tackle. It was largely assumed they would release Chris Hubbard. They restructured him and kept him. The team just added and obviously two of the biggest additions work out for them are Kevin Stefanski, the head coach and Andrew Berry, the general manager, who were behind this productive offseason.

The Bengals operate with the constraint of being owned by Mike Brown. Often cheap, the Bengals opened up the checkbook this year and signed a handful of impact players. In fact, they might have even overpaid for a few of the players they added. In so doing, they've transformed their defense, giving it new life.

The Ravens are in the process of transforming the defensive line from a concrete barrier into one that's more dynamic and can attack the quarterback. Moving on from Michael Pierce while getting an impact player, even at 34 years old, in Calais Campbell is a big move in this direction. They keep Matthew Judon. It's unclear if it's enough. Offensively, they hope simply getting older and more developed will be enough while trying to replace an incredible talent in Marshal Yanda, who retired.

The Steelers found money, cut some corners and transformed their offense into one more built around tight ends. Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald must stay healthy, but that's a far more problematic duo than most seem to believe. Adding in Juju Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson at receiver, they could really put stress on opposing defenses if Ben Roethlisberger is even close to full health this year.

The impacts of COVID-19 may heavily favor the Steelers and Ravens this season, but just in terms of talent, the AFC North became more competitive as well as just simply better this offseason.