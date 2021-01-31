AFC North Round Up: Ben Roethlisberger Thinks You're Stupid, Orlando Brown Makes Announcement

Round Up for the AFC North as all four teams are onto the offseason and starting to figure out what they will need to do to improve for the 2021 season.

The entire AFC North division is onto their offseason, which has already shown some of the hurdles each of the teams are dealing with as they look ahead to the 2021 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face some challenges while the Cincinnati Bengals struggle to matter.

This week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic, "I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!”

A totally unbelievable and laughable statement, Roethlisberger is scheduled to earn $41 million in 2021 - the only logical reason for him to even consider putting the Steelers through another season where he's unwilling to sneak for a yard or dive on a loose ball with monthly post game pressers where he bemoans the fact he shouldn't be playing anymore.

Roethlisberger could restructure his contract to take the league minimum and be regaled as a hero for singlehandedly addressing the Steelers salary cap issues in a single bound, but the fact is he cares about the money. Anyone would. Roethlisberger has always tried too hard to get the public to like him and he consistently ends up looking worse for it.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. took to twitter to proclaim that he is a left tackle.

The only problem is the Ravens have their left tackle in Ronnie Stanley. He went down with an injury this year which saw Brown switch sides for the balance of the season.

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie deal for just $1.136 million. He hasn't said he's holding out, but he's making it pretty clear where he wants to end up, which wouldn't be with the Ravens. It could be a negotiating ploy to try to get the Ravens to pay him like a left tackle. He'll be a free agent at just 25 years old and garner plenty of interest.

The Ravens can't afford to trade away Brown this coming season. They have been pushing the limits of their salary cap as they try to win the Super Bowl and they'd be hard pressed to find a player providing more bang for the buck on their roster than Brown.

It's just one more issue for the Ravens to navigate. Both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue are free agents. Lamar Jackson regressed as a passer this season. The Brown situation has not yet become a problem, but it's worth monitoring.

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired several new coaches this offseason. Marlon Hobby will be their defensive line coach. Frank Pollack will coach the offensive line. Troy Walters is the new wide receivers coach.

Maybe these changes help the Bengals slightly, but as they avoided dealing with their biggest liability, Zac Taylor, it largely feels like a giant waste of time.

If Taylor's 6-25-1 record wasn't enough to get Bengals fans fired up, he enjoys the distinction of being the coach that put the franchise's future, Joe Burrow, in position to be maimed.

The Browns took a similar approach with Hue Jackson. After going 1-31 in his first two seasons, Jackson was able to make it all the way to October in his third season.

The Cleveland Browns haven't done much of anything since the season ended, but their circumstances have improved. The Los Angeles Rams sent Jared Goff and their 2022 and 2023 first round picks, plus a 2021 third round round pick to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams theoretically become a bigger threat because Stafford is a significantly better quarterback than Goff, but they also have fewer assets or cap space to work with to put help around him.

Baker Mayfield was a far better quarterback than either of them for the 2020 season, despite Mayfield's clunky start for the first six weeks of the season when they were trying to employ a new offense.

The Browns present and future looks more promising as teams scramble to get quarterbacks that were still inferior to Mayfield, while they still have the assets to continue to improve the team around him.

