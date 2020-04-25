After Trading Down to 44th Pick, Cleveland Browns Select Grant Delpit, S LSU

The Cleveland Browns entered the draft with questions at the safety position and used their first pick on the second day to add a really talented free safety in Grant Delpit from LSU. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe award for the 2019 season, but he should've won it for an absolutely incredible 2018 campaign.

The Browns had the 44th pick after agreeing to trade down with the Indianapolis Colts, gaining the 160th pick overall in the process. The Colts used 41st pick to select Jonathan Taylor, running back from Wisconsin.

Delpit played through a high-ankle sprain in 2019, which limited his ability to make an impact. Combined with a number of other stars emerging, including multiple players that have already been drafted, including Patrick Queen and K'Lavon Chaisson, both of which went in the first round, Delpit became almost a forgotten man.

At 6'2 1/2" and around 212 pounds, Delpit offers tremendous size for the position and had incredible production in 2018. He offers the ability to play in coverage and can contribute at both strong and free as well as contributing in the slot in a defense that values versatility. Even if Delpit isn't able to start, the defensive coordinator Joe Woods runs will find ways to utilize him and create opportunities for him to make plays.

Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph were signed to one-year deals in the offseason, but Sendejo in particular is unlikely to be with the Browns past 2020. He's older for the position, is a talented player who can help this defense, but he's also in Cleveland to help guide the development of the next wave in Delpit.