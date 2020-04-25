BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

After Trading Down to 44th Pick, Cleveland Browns Select Grant Delpit, S LSU

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the draft with questions at the safety position and used their first pick on the second day to add a really talented free safety in Grant Delpit from LSU. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe award for the 2019 season, but he should've won it for an absolutely incredible 2018 campaign.

The Browns had the 44th pick after agreeing to trade down with the Indianapolis Colts, gaining the 160th pick overall in the process. The Colts used 41st pick to select Jonathan Taylor, running back from Wisconsin.

Delpit played through a high-ankle sprain in 2019, which limited his ability to make an impact. Combined with a number of other stars emerging, including multiple players that have already been drafted, including Patrick Queen and K'Lavon Chaisson, both of which went in the first round, Delpit became almost a forgotten man.

At 6'2 1/2" and around 212 pounds, Delpit offers tremendous size for the position and had incredible production in 2018. He offers the ability to play in coverage and can contribute at both strong and free as well as contributing in the slot in a defense that values versatility. Even if Delpit isn't able to start, the defensive coordinator Joe Woods runs will find ways to utilize him and create opportunities for him to make plays.

Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph were signed to one-year deals in the offseason, but Sendejo in particular is unlikely to be with the Browns past 2020. He's older for the position, is a talented player who can help this defense, but he's also in Cleveland to help guide the development of the next wave in Delpit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills

A look at the draft grades surrounding Cleveland Browns new offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills: "Nothing But Excited To Get To Work”

The 2020 first round pick for the Cleveland Browns, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, introduced himself to Cleveland in a conference call with local media, excited for the opportunity and ready to get to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: "We Are Incredibly Excited to Add Jedrick to Our Organization"

After making the first pick in his career as a general manager, Andrew Berry had a press conference discussing the addition of Jedrick Wills to the Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts Swap Picks In Second Round, Gain Fifth Round Pick

Making their first trade in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry agreed to swap second round picks, moving from 41st to 44th pick in exchange for a fifth round pick, 160th overall from the Indianapolis Colts.

Pete Smith

3 Reasons Cleveland Browns Are Moving Jedrick Wills To Left Tackle

As soon as the dust has settled on the pick of Jedrick Wills by the Cleveland Browns, the focus immediately turned to the move to left tackle. There are three reasons why the Browns are moving Jedrick Wills to left tackle.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Cleveland Browns On Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns addressed the biggest hole on offense by selecting Jedrick Wills in the first round of the NFL Draft. Wide receiver is the other potential hole, addressing the depth, and there are a number of receivers that could fit the bill entering day two of the draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski On Jedrick Wills: "I Like His Tenacity, His Toughness, His Intelligence"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took questions from the media on the team's first round pick, Jedrick Wills. Much of it focused on the transition to left tackle, but Stefanski seemed thrilled with the pick and what it allows the team to do offensively.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 10 Defensive Players For Day Two Of The NFL Draft

With left tackle address and the starting offense basically complete, entering day two of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns will likely turn to the defensive side of the ball. With that in mind, here are ten options for the Browns to consider.

Pete Smith