CBS Ranks All-Time Compensatory Selections, Two Browns Make The List

The Cleveland Browns have perhaps the most famous history with the NFL's compensatory draft as Bernie Kosar graduated early from the University of Miami (FL) and found a way to basically rig it so he'd end up on the Cleveland Browns.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked the top ten best compensatory picks in NFL history, so it was simply a matter of how high Kosar would finish on the list.

Trapasso has him ranked third behind Jamal Williams, the massive nose tackle selected in the second round by the then San Diego Chargers out of Oklahoma State and Cris Carter, the only Hall of Fame inductee on the list. Kosar was selected in the first round of the 1985 supplemental draft by the Browns after leading the Hurricanes to their first national championship under Jimmy Johnson.

Kosar was able to step in and play at a pretty high level. He helped lead the Browns to the AFC Championship in back to back years in '86 and '87 only to be stopped twice by the Denver Broncos. The first was the drive and then Kosar suffered broken ribs courtesy of Mark Gastineau on a late hit in the double overtime divisional round before the rematch with the Broncos. That game was lost on an Earnest Byner fumble.

Kosar earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl as a member of the Dallas Cowboys when he reunited with Jimmy Johnson after he was released by the Browns during the season.

Josh Gordon ranked sixth is a little more surprising, but illustrates that the supplemental draft has never offered as much talent as one might think. He was selected in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft out of Baylor.

Gordon had one incredible season in 2013. Despite only playing 14 games and catching passes from Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer and Brandon Weeden, Gordon accumulated 1,646 yards in all, an other worldly 117.5 yards per game.

Unfortunately, the substance abuse issues that saw him get kicked out of multiple schools never left him. So often dismissed as just being marijuana, Gordon would later reveal the substances he was abusing, which were far more serious and addictive. He's still trying to continue his career and is attempting to reinstated from his latest indefinite suspension. Gordon's attorney said the reason for his latest setback was the death of his brother last year.

Still only 29 years old, Gordon had 2,451 yards in his first two seasons, but has only accumulated 2,964 yards in the six years since, which included two seasons completely out of football.