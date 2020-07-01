BrownsDigest
CBS Ranks All-Time Compensatory Selections, Two Browns Make The List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have perhaps the most famous history with the NFL's compensatory draft as Bernie Kosar graduated early from the University of Miami (FL) and found a way to basically rig it so he'd end up on the Cleveland Browns.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked the top ten best compensatory picks in NFL history, so it was simply a matter of how high Kosar would finish on the list. 

Trapasso has him ranked third behind Jamal Williams, the massive nose tackle selected in the second round by the then San Diego Chargers out of Oklahoma State and Cris Carter, the only Hall of Fame inductee on the list. Kosar was selected in the first round of the 1985 supplemental draft by the Browns after leading the Hurricanes to their first national championship under Jimmy Johnson.

Kosar was able to step in and play at a pretty high level. He helped lead the Browns to the AFC Championship in back to back years in '86 and '87 only to be stopped twice by the Denver Broncos. The first was the drive and then Kosar suffered broken ribs courtesy of Mark Gastineau on a late hit in the double overtime divisional round before the rematch with the Broncos. That game was lost on an Earnest Byner fumble.

Kosar earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl as a member of the Dallas Cowboys when he reunited with Jimmy Johnson after he was released by the Browns during the season.

Josh Gordon ranked sixth is a little more surprising, but illustrates that the supplemental draft has never offered as much talent as one might think. He was selected in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft out of Baylor.

Gordon had one incredible season in 2013. Despite only playing 14 games and catching passes from Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer and Brandon Weeden, Gordon accumulated 1,646 yards in all, an other worldly 117.5 yards per game.

Unfortunately, the substance abuse issues that saw him get kicked out of multiple schools never left him. So often dismissed as just being marijuana, Gordon would later reveal the substances he was abusing, which were far more serious and addictive. He's still trying to continue his career and is attempting to reinstated from his latest indefinite suspension. Gordon's attorney said the reason for his latest setback was the death of his brother last year.

Still only 29 years old, Gordon had 2,451 yards in his first two seasons, but has only accumulated 2,964 yards in the six years since, which included two seasons completely out of football.

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

Baker Mayfield was excellent once he found his place at Oklahoma, Pro Football Focus goes out on a limb and says he’s the best of the last decade.

BrandonLittle

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN's Get Up and made a few interesting proclamations about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation and Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Any Trade Rumors, “We Got Unfinished Business”

Odell Beckham Jr. is an important part of the Cleveland Browns future plans the staff and front office made clear, as did he with the fact he wants to be in Cleveland.

BrandonLittle

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

Conor Orr Gets It Right On Browns Most Underrated Player

Conor Orr of TheMMQB went through every roster and selected the most underrated player for each team and he gets it right with the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Schefter: Browns Spoke To Cam Newton

Per his podcast, The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Browns were the only other team aside from the New England Patriots to reach out to Cam Newton this offseason.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have put in some work together recently, Beckham reached out after the signing of Newton with the New England Patriots to congratulate him.

BrandonLittle

Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

During his conference call, Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach answered a few questions about Jacob Phillips, including the possibility the rookie could start.

Pete Smith

Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach fielded a number of questions on the development of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, the team's second year linebackers they drafted last year.

Pete Smith