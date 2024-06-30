Friend Of Amari Cooper Urges Cleveland Browns To Pay Star Wideout
In the lead up to training camp, Browns fans anxiously await a resolution between the franchise and top wide receiver Amari Cooper.
As the 30-year-old enters 2024 on the final year of his current deal, he opted for skipping Cleveland's mandatory minicamp earlier in the month while he pursues a contract extension. While it's unclear where the two sides stand in the negotiation process, Cooper has plenty of advocates around the league and on a more personal level urging the Browns to pay up.
One close friend of Cooper took to social media to explain why the five-time Pro Bowler deserves a new extension.
"Where is the work you from these guys y'all believe in so much?" read the final line of one frame of an story from, oneway_estabon on Instagram. The account features a number of pictures of Cooper with his friend at big events and on private jets.
The full Instagram story also included a quote from Eagles CB Darius Slay who called Cooper the most underappreciated receiver in the NFL earlier this week. And a slide with Cooper's friend passionately arguing why the 2015 first-round pick is worthy of a payday.
As noted by Cooper's friend, he's the first wide receiver in Browns history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Last year he also posted franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 265 against the Texans in Week 16 last year.
Cooper has been a model of consistency during his first two seasons in Cleveland. He's also been a consummate professional, representing the organization as well as anyone in the history of the franchise.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns and Cooper will finalize a deal before the start of training camp in late July. Outside of the organization though there are plenty of people making a case for Cooper.