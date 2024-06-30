Browns Digest

Friend Of Amari Cooper Urges Cleveland Browns To Pay Star Wideout

Cooper recently skipped mandatory minicamp due to his ongoing contract situation

Spencer German

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In the lead up to training camp, Browns fans anxiously await a resolution between the franchise and top wide receiver Amari Cooper.

As the 30-year-old enters 2024 on the final year of his current deal, he opted for skipping Cleveland's mandatory minicamp earlier in the month while he pursues a contract extension. While it's unclear where the two sides stand in the negotiation process, Cooper has plenty of advocates around the league and on a more personal level urging the Browns to pay up.

One close friend of Cooper took to social media to explain why the five-time Pro Bowler deserves a new extension.

"Where is the work you from these guys y'all believe in so much?" read the final line of one frame of an story from, oneway_estabon on Instagram. The account features a number of pictures of Cooper with his friend at big events and on private jets.

The full Instagram story also included a quote from Eagles CB Darius Slay who called Cooper the most underappreciated receiver in the NFL earlier this week. And a slide with Cooper's friend passionately arguing why the 2015 first-round pick is worthy of a payday.

As noted by Cooper's friend, he's the first wide receiver in Browns history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Last year he also posted franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 265 against the Texans in Week 16 last year.

Cooper has been a model of consistency during his first two seasons in Cleveland. He's also been a consummate professional, representing the organization as well as anyone in the history of the franchise.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns and Cooper will finalize a deal before the start of training camp in late July. Outside of the organization though there are plenty of people making a case for Cooper.

Published
Spencer German

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News