Amari Cooper Gets Banged up During Monday Practice

Amari Cooper was doing work in practice on Monday until he wasn’t. Cooper ended up sidelined from practice on Monday due to what looked to be a right ankle injury.

Cooper was seen by trainers in the end zone as he was on the ground after a play. The trainers looked to be examining the right ankle, which may have been tweaked. The former Alabama receiver may have injured the ankle on a route.

The good news is that Cooper did not have to go inside, so being sidelined was likely cautionary. Losing Cooper for any amount of time would be tough with how the receiving room is built. Rookie wideout David Bell is currently on the PUP list, and Anthony Schwartz is day-to-day with a knee injury. The undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, Isaiah Weston, suffered an ACL injury. Browns opted to waive Weston with an injury designation.

Expect Cooper to miss a couple of practices, if that, as the injury did not look to be serious at all. The important part is that Cooper stayed to watch his teammates practice, so he is likely okay.

