Analyst Believes Browns Should Have Made Shocking Trade
The Cleveland Browns ended up being very quiet ahead of the trade deadline this year. Despite a ton of rumors, they didn't do anything else but send star pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
Looking back with how the season has gone since the deadline, the Browns probably should have been more aggressive.
With that being said, one NFL analyst has revealed a shocking trade that he thinks Cleveland should have made. It's a move that would not have been very popular with most of the fan base.
Bruce Drennan recently suggested that he thinks the Browns should have considered trading running back Nick Chubb.
“If he’s never going to be the RB that he was… why not… get what you can. He is still serviceable, even if it’s a lower round draft pick, get what you can.”
Since the trade deadline, Chubb has not looked like the player that he once was. He has been unable to be a major impact player, leaving questions about his future in Cleveland.
Chubb will hit free agency this offseason. Most believe that the Browns will re-sign him to a one-year deal, but there is a very strong chance that Chubb will never get back to being the workhorse back that he used to be.
So far this season in the six games that he has played since returning from the brutal knee injury, Chubb has carried the football 82 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to just 3.0 yards per carry.
Bringing him back would make many fans happy, but no one should be expecting the pre-injury Chubb to come back. He's 28 years old and has had two major knee injuries throughout his career.
If he is able to shockingly bounce back stronger in 2025, that would be great. However, the franchise is in a rough spot and will likely need to go through some kind of a rebuild.
Trading him and getting more draft capital to help get Cleveland back on track long-term would have made a lot of sense.