Analyst Pitches Wild QB Option For Browns
The Cleveland Browns are going to need a quarterback for 2025 and beyond. Yes, Deshaun Watson is still under contract, but the Browns obviously need to consider a new option.
Jameis Winston will be a free agent at year's end, and at 30 years old, it's hard to imagine Cleveland viewing him as the guy for the future. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown nothing to make anyone believe that he can be the Browns' franchise quarterback.
The best play is to probably draft a signal-caller, but Cleveland also has a plethora of other needs that it may want to address with its first-round pick, such as offensive tackle.
So, could the Browns explore the trade market to try and find a new quarterback?
Well, ESPN's Tony Grossi has pitched a rather wild candidate for Cleveland: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
It's hard to tell if Grossi is actually being entirely serious, because this is just a difficult concept to grasp.
If the Browns are going to go in a different direction under center (and they probably will), they will almost certainly not be considering Jones.
Look: Jones actually may get a bit of a bad rap at times, because he has been playing on a Giants team that has had a miserable offensive line and has been largely bereft of weapons throughout his tenure with the club, which began in 2019.
But outside of very brief glimpses here and there, Jones has also not shown that he can be anyone's answer at the position.
Now, to be fair to Grossi, he did label Jones a potential "transitional" candidate, which means that Jones would just essentially serve as the bridge to the next guy.
Jones is under contract through 2026. The Giants do have a potential out on his deal at the end of this season, so they can release him. That is likely the only way Cleveland would even remotely weigh the possibility of adding Jones, because the Browns definitely aren't trading anything of value for the former first-round pick.