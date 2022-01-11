Skip to main content
Andrew Berry Clear on Browns 2022 Quarterback, Backs Him up

The Browns’ general manager set his sights on who the Browns quarterback will be next season.


A bad season for the Cleveland Browns combined with bad quarterback play has made some question if Cleveland will go a different direction when it comes to the team’s starting quarterback. General manager of the Browns, Andrew Berry, put any thought of a quarterback besides Baker Mayfield starting to sleep on Tuesday.

We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Berry told the media.

A report came out recently that the team’s exact thought was to move forward with Mayfield as their guy.

Berry pointed to how hard Mayfield works, it being a sign that he will be okay.

We know his work ethic. We know his drive. We see him as a talented passer in this league. We expect him to bounce back next year.

This seems to be the right move as an upgrade at quarterback just does not look very realistic. Star quarterbacks are rumored to be on new teams next year, but doubtfully any want that team to be Cleveland. And if they do, the Browns can’t outbid some other teams.

Berry put the notion that there is a feud of sorts between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski to rest.

I don't have any concerns in terms of relationship or anything along those lines. I think it's pretty natural to have discussions about scheme, those conversations have and will happen,” Berry explained.

Next season Mayfield will be playing on his fifth-year option, which is worth over $18 million dollars. Not many franchise quarterbacks make it to their fifth year without a new deal, but Mayfield has never had a traditional story.

Dating back to being a walk on, transferring college and then becoming a No. 1 pick, nothing has been very traditional. Berry agreed that he is not worried about Mayfield playing out his fifth-year option.

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Berry Clear on Browns 2022 Quarterback, Backs Him up

