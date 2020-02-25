Andrew Berry's Press Conference From The Scouting Combine

The Cleveland Browns brass took their turn at the NFL Scouting Combine in front of the media, first with general manager Andrew Berry and then head coach Kevin Stefanski. It's been basically a month since they were officially teamed up and are now operating in that capacity for their first event. They've had a chance to get their feet under them, start preparing for free agency as well as the upcoming NFL Draft. Alignment was a huge focus for the Browns in this hiring process and these pressers were a clear indication that is going according to plan, they are in lock step thus far.

Berry was first up at the podium and while he did have a popular refrain in which he apologized for sounding like a broken record in saying that the team was going to look at virtually every avenue to improve the roster, there were some things mentioned that were worthwhile.

On impending free agent linebacker Joe Schobert: "This is what I'll say about Joe. Joe is a good player and an even better person. We are going to spend some time with his representation this week to talk through his contractual situation. He's obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate. It's one of those situations where we like Joe. It obviously has to work for both sides, has to work for us from a cost perspective with our longterm roster strategy and has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well."

The previous regime had cut off talks with Schobert's agent and while this doesn't guarantee that he continues his career in Cleveland, it certainly sounds more promising than it did at the end of the season.

In an answer that was about the tight end position in general, Berry talked about Njoku as an option.

"We have some talented players that are already on the roster. You know, David Njoku. David didn't quite have year he had anticipated this past [season], but we still view David as a talented pass catcher and a guy we expect to take forward this coming season."

In a follow up, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com asked Berry about the fifth year options for Njoku and Myles Garrett.

"I wouldn't disclose those kind of business decisions in this setting, but safe to say we view both those guys as very talented members of our roster and we look forward to what they are going to do over the next few years."

Berry was asked about Kareem Hunt and said he's still with the organization. He was asked by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal if he would receive a tender as he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. On that, Berry said, "That's not something I would disclose at this time, Nate, but yea."

It stands to reason that the Browns, when it is announced, will place an original round tender on Hunt. He was a third round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Berry was asked to define what he means by being aggressive as it relates to adding talent.

"From a macro perspective, it means being deliberate and attacking every avenue of player acquisition and then the second piece is being aggressive in terms of retaining our core. So, tangibly, it can mean a couple of different things. Trade market, engaging with teams consistently, aggressively throughout the whole calendar year.

On the free agency market, it means being opportunistic. It may not mean that on the first day, we're going to be really, really heavy spenders every year, but if we identify players that fill a need, fit the offensive or defensive profile and then fit the off field profile, we're not going to be afraid to strike.

Contract management, I've touched on it a little bit here before, being aggressive on pre-market extensions for our homegrown core and then in the draft, just like I mentioned with Mary Kay, being flexible to move up or down the board and positioning ourselves to acquire players that we targeted throughout that process."

On a question that wasn't really about DePodesta in terms of team decisions, but Berry went ahead and took it there.

"I think it's something we might as well- Paul's very smart. Great thought partner.Has a ton of wisdom. And he'll certainly be incorporated into a lot of the big decisions that we do, just because he has great insight. I want as many good, bright young minds around me and he'll certainly provide his perspective."

Asked about Ryan Grigson, who is currently serving the Browns as a draft consultant, Berry opened the door for the possibility that he could be in a more permanent role after the draft.

"Ryan is an advisory role this spring. With Ryan, we view him as a former general manager, former NFL Executive of the Year, respected talent evaluator across the league. Think he can provide a wealth of wisdom during this draft cycle and then post draft, we'll look at football operations and see what a longterm fit would look like."