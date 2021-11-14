Anthony Schwartz Diagnosed with Concussion Against Patriots

In a demoralizing performance by the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots, the game added injury to insult with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz leaving the game due to a concussion.

The play came on a kick return when Schwartz had the ball in his hands and while going almost full speed, met in a collision that left the third round rookie noticeably affected. He was escorted off the field and went into the medical tent briefly before going back to the locker room.

Later, it was reported that he suffered a concussion and would be kept out the rest of the game. Schwartz has been utilized as a kick returner this year, but he became a bigger contributor with the news that running back Demetric Felton would be out of the game due to suffering a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Along with fellow backs Nick Chubb and John Kelly, who were also out due to COVID-19, Felton has been utilized as a running back and wide receiver, he has also been a featured part of their return game.

Schwartz had never been a kick returner coming out of Auburn, the Browns and special teams coach Mike Priefer wanted to see if they could at least get him to return kickoffs to take advantage of his track speed.

While certainly explosive and fast, Schwartz has not been overly confident and tends to be hesitant with the ball in his hands on kick returns. In the case of the play where he suffered the injury, he had a good head of steam was unable to avoid and may not have even seen the defender who made the hit.

