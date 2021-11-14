Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Anthony Schwartz Diagnosed with Concussion Against Patriots

    In the game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz suffered a concussion on a kick return.
    Author:

    In a demoralizing performance by the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots, the game added injury to insult with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz leaving the game due to a concussion.

    The play came on a kick return when Schwartz had the ball in his hands and while going almost full speed, met in a collision that left the third round rookie noticeably affected. He was escorted off the field and went into the medical tent briefly before going back to the locker room.

    Later, it was reported that he suffered a concussion and would be kept out the rest of the game. Schwartz has been utilized as a kick returner this year, but he became a bigger contributor with the news that running back Demetric Felton would be out of the game due to suffering a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

    Read More

    Along with fellow backs Nick Chubb and John Kelly, who were also out due to COVID-19, Felton has been utilized as a running back and wide receiver, he has also been a featured part of their return game.

    Schwartz had never been a kick returner coming out of Auburn, the Browns and special teams coach Mike Priefer wanted to see if they could at least get him to return kickoffs to take advantage of his track speed.

    While certainly explosive and fast, Schwartz has not been overly confident and tends to be hesitant with the ball in his hands on kick returns. In the case of the play where he suffered the injury, he had a good head of steam was unable to avoid and may not have even seen the defender who made the hit.

    READ MORE: Browns Defense - What They Have, What's Missing?

    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) returns a kickoff during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Anthony Schwartz Diagnosed with Concussion Against Patriots

    14 seconds ago
    386A84DE-ABD4-4B58-9181-B97EC3BBBB46
    News

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns & New England Patriots

    4 hours ago
    8B890118-7589-478E-BCF1-C065954248E9
    Game Day

    Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

    7 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs as Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Damien Harris Out Against Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play

    7 hours ago
    Midseason Check in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
    Featured Content

    Midseason Check-in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

    8 hours ago
    May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Waive Andrew Billings

    Nov 13, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns RB Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Out Against Patriots

    Nov 12, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots

    Nov 12, 2021