Kliff Kingsbury Says What Every Team Is Thinking; Temper Expectations For Rookies This Season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a media availability and one of the issues he discussed was the issue of getting rookies acclimated this year with the loss of reps due to COVID-19. An issue that will impact the Cleveland Browns, it could provide a warning in terms of expectations relating to their ability to contribute in 2020.

When it comes to the veterans, Kingsbury noted his own confidence increeasing as well as the players that are returning under him this year:

“We've been installing every day, trying to break it down offensively and defensively. We'll go through it; use that hour to install and talk through position-specific things that we want to get accomplished. Obviously, we’d like to apply it to the field and you're not able to. But being in Year 2, that has been a lot smoother. Everything's familiar to these guys the second time around, and I think that's helped.”

Rookies are another story, not just for the Cardinals, but for the rest of the NFL.

“What you feel like they're missing out on is reps. When the vets get back or when they are around the vets, they're obviously not going to get as many (reps). Those rookie minicamp reps are really invaluable and it's tough for them to not have those, but these guys just have to work really hard at the mental part of it and obviously study their playbooks relentlessly to be prepared for their opportunities.”

Naturally, the question turned to expectations for rookies and how they must be managed in this environment.

“We all do. I believe as a coaching staff, when you look at the opportunities they're going to get, it's not going to be what it would have been rep-wise. Because guess what, our vets haven't played football in a year as well. Whenever we get our hands on them, it's gonna be a longer time than we had anticipated. They're going to need the work as well, so I think we have to understand things will be moving really quickly for these guys when we do get to work with them. And we probably do need to anticipate guys maybe not being as prepared as they have been in the past.”

Jedrick Wills is basically going to be inserted into the starting lineup from the get go, regardless of the lost reps from minicamps. He's their plan for left tackle and he's going to need every rep he can get to get him prepared. Short of being an unmitigated disaster, he's going to be out there.

Everyone else, it's a little more complicated, starting with Grant Delpit. Delpit is going to come in with the intent of competing for the starting free safety job with Andrew Sendejo. The potential problem is if the reps are limited, the Browns might be forced to focus him on one position to be able to utilize him his rookie year. That could end up being the slot position, which he often played at LSU.

“We all do. I believe as a coaching staff, when you look at the opportunities they're going to get, it's not going to be what it would have been rep-wise. Because guess what, our vets haven't played football in a year as well. Whenever we get our hands on them, it's gonna be a longer time than we had anticipated. They're going to need the work as well, so I think we have to understand things will be moving really quickly for these guys when we do get to work with them. And we probably do need to anticipate guys maybe not being as prepared as they have been in the past.”

It's really going to be dependent on how quickly players like Delpit can pick up the scheme and be able to apply it on the field. Delpit is an intelligent player and perhaps he's a visual learner that can apply what he seems from tape and simply go out and do it. Some players may need to do it to feel it and that could be difficult as teams are trying to get their teams ready to compete on Sundays, not being able to take as much time for depth players.

In other words, while teams certainly aren't giving up on anyone, they might be forced to move on relatively quickly at least as rookies. Jacob Phillips could be another player impacted by this as Delpit's teammate and third round pick is projected to compete for the weak side linebacker position against second year linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Jordan Elliott, the defensive tackle out of Missouri, is going to get reps one way or the other by nature of the position. However, it might be more difficult for him to hit the ground running and be effective in these unique circumstances. Maybe the Browns got a quick learner or few that can understand and apply concepts quickly, but it if they drafted players that take some time to figure it out, that's not a failure on their part. It's the nature of this situation.