As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

Pete Smith

A number of high profile NFL players have loudly proclaimed their opposition to the current collective bargaining agreement being voted on in an effort to encourage other players to vote the same way. Meanwhile, owners seem to be sending their own message to players voting through a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, noting that some are hoping this deal doesn't pass, because some owners feel the deal was too generous to the players. In what comes off as a threat, it sounds like the owners are telling players that if they don't vote to pass this proposal, the next offer won't be as lucrative to the players.

The exit polling of players who are publicly announcing their votes, including Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman and Maurkice Pouncey is tiny relative to the number of votes that are to be cast, but only one has come out in favor of the deal; Ryan Fitzpartrick, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Whether owners take this as an indication of where the voting is headed, this report coming out almost immediately after the votes are sent out to players can't be a coincidence. They wanted this out there while players vote,

The owners seemed willing to give up more in this deal because they are trying to negotiate lucrative television deals and want to get labor peace established to maximize their leverage in getting networks to hand out as much money as possible. That's not including things like streaming rights or international broadcasting rights as the NFL reaches into Europe not only with their efforts in London, but they are working to be televised in Germany. In many ways, the owners seemed to give the players a substantial increase in the size of the pie with the promise that the pie is set to radically increase in size.

As a result, the owners offered the players 48.5 percent of the league revenue, up from 47 percent, but they also get a seventeenth week of the regular season and an extra playoff game. Per Fowler's report, the suggestion is the owners, if this doesn't get passed, would demand an eighteenth regular season game and might not even offer that same percentage of revenue.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, acknowledged the owners did bring up the notion of an 18-game schedule, but didn't see it going anywhere. As a guest on the Dan Patrick Show, Smith said that a 17-game regular season was the only way to get a deal done this quickly.

With free agency starting March 18th and the NFL Draft scheduled to begin April 23rd, being unable to secure a deal now doesn't simply impact television negotiations. It's getting closer to having a real impact on the league's normal schedule. Votes are due via DocuSign by 11:59pm on March 12th and if a majority vote for the deal to be approved, the 17-game schedule won't begin until the year 2021.

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Not long after the announcement the Washington Redskins were allowing Trent Williams and his representation could seek a trade, multiple teams have expressed interest, including the New York Jets according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

What's Trent Williams Worth To The Browns?

Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by the Washington Redskins and naturally, the Cleveland Browns have come up as possible trade partner. What's Williams worth to the Browns?

Pete Smith

Eagles Letting Jason Peters Hit Free Agent Market. Could Browns Be Interested?

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing free agent to be and future hall of fame left tackle Jason Peters test free agency after 11 seasons with the team. Neither side is eliminating the possibility that they ultimately get a deal done at some point, but teams like the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to go after Peters if they see fit.

Pete Smith

Browns J.C. Tretter Provides Downsides of Proposed CBA, Notes Pro Bowl Farce

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter tweeted out a list of potential drawbacks in the proposed collective bargaining agreement in order to hopefully better inform the players who will be voting on it.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Showcase Diversity while Majority of NFL Misses the Mark

The NFL lacks diversity across the coaching staff and front office personnel. The Cleveland Browns are one of the few teams that are diverse in important roles.

Shawn Stevenson

69Rixter

Breer: Browns Can't Risk Missing Out in Draft, Must Address OLine in Free Agency

On his weekly radio spot with Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan, Albert Breer was asked about how the Cleveland Browns would address the offensive line and suggested the Browns had to act in free agency because they could miss out in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Reported Chargers-Panthers Trade Likely Impacts Browns

According to multiple reports, but noted first by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are trading left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner. That deal has implications for the Cleveland Browns if it's finalized.

Pete Smith