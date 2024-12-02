Falcons Floated as Destination for Browns Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns have already lost one key wide receiver, as they traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the season.
The problem is that they could lose another one in free agency.
Elijah Moore is slated to hit the open market in March, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has already linked the Browns playmaker to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Elijah Moore could fill that [slot receiver] role and shouldn't be too expensive on the open market," Holder wrote. "That's perfect for an organization that is currently projected to have just under $8 million of cap space at the beginning of the offseason, per Over The Cap."
Moore has seen a bit of an uptick in targets in recent weeks with Cleveland, as he has amassed 26 catches over his last five games. On the season overall, he has caught 42 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.
The Browns initially acquired Moore in a trade with the New York Jets in March 2023.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a productive debut campaign in Cleveland, hauling in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of scores.
However, he appeared to fall out of favor during the offseason and had a rather limited role up until the Browns dealt Cooper.
Moore is a speedster, but he has yet to really display his gamebreaking ability throughout his NFL career. Since entering the league in 2021, Moore has averaged just 10.8 yards per catch.
The Falcons don't have a ton of wide out depth behind Drake London, so Atlanta would definitely represent a logical destination for Moore.
We'll see if Cleveland attempts to re-sign the Ole Miss product, but with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman already in the fold and the Browns having limited financial wiggle room as it is, a reunion seems relatively unlikely.