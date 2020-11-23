SI.com
BrownsDigest
Austin Hooper on Adrian Clayborn: "The Savvy Old Man, Getting Some Work In, Doin His Thing"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper went on with The Jim Rome Show to celebrate the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the questions Jim Rome asked Hooper was about the defense stepping up without defensive end Myles Garrett out of the lineup to a positive COVID-19 test.

Hooper was effusive with praise for his teammates, including Olivier Vernon, but he was more than happy to highlight current Browns teammate, who also played with him in Atlanta, Adrian Clayborn.

"Adrian Clayborn. My guy. Former Falcon. Savvy old man. Getting some work in, doin' his thing."

Overall, Hooper simply points out that this game showed that the Browns are more than just "a transcendent talent" in Myles Garrett. They have depth and it contributed to this particular win and helps them succeed on the season.

Hooper was also asked about the weather the Browns have been playing in the past three games, which allowed him to discuss where he thinks this team can still go. He also talks about Rashard Higgins, what he brings to the team and his energy.

It's not difficult to hear just how much joy he is getting out of this season, his first with the Browns, despite what is a lower amount of production than he is accustomed. That's something he addresses as he's asked about the fact he isn't getting the targets he has with the Falcons, but seems to be embracing his role within the offense, which requires a significant amount of blocking.

