Austin Hooper Unlikely to Play Against Ravens Per Report

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper is unlikely to play against the Baltimore Ravens, currently listed as questionable with a neck injury.
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper is listed as questionable for their game against the Baltimore Ravens with a neck injury, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he's unlikely to play.

Hooper suffered the injury in practice and was unable to participate in practice on Friday. It wouldn't be hugely surprising for him not to play given the timing of the injury, even if it's not believed to be major.

Losing Hooper would be unfortunate for a Browns offense that often uses two and three tight ends in their offensive formations. Steve Carlson will likely step in as the third tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Hooper's statistics are pretty ordinary this season, but he's been a valuable part of their blocking scheme and is often part of the passing game. The Browns have been effective in going with a big personnel group to run and utilize play-action concepts.

Hooper is often utilized as their one inline tight end in empty formations as well. In the past when they've been without Hooper when he had appendicitis, the team did not hesitate to plug in Carlson and continue the offense as normal.

The Browns are already going to be without their top corner Denzel Ward and an increasingly valuable receiver in KhaDarel Hodge. The good news is the Browns should have Wyatt Teller starting at right guard as he's been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns were 1-1 without Hooper when he had his appendectomy, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and then losing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
