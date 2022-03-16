Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield addresses the city of Cleveland following Browns pursuit of Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to twitter to address how he is currently feeling.

Baker Mayfield took to Twitter late Tuesday night to let out a statement addressed to Cleveland. You can see the complete post below.

This comes as the Browns are known to be interested in Deshaun Watson and have met with the Houston Texans quarterback.

Mayfield looks to be in an awkward position and an eventual break-up with the former No. 1 pick looks to be coming.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
