Jay Glazer: Baker Mayfield Has Fractured Humerus

Ahead of the start of the game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that quarterback Baker Mayfield has fractured his humerus in the same shoulder.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that in a conversation with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, he admitted that his humerus bone broke on the hit he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals and that bone will need to heal before he can play again.

That is according to the scan Mayfield had done to evaluate his shoulder. His rotator cuff is unable to fire.

The Browns have not put a timeline on Mayfield's ability, but there was a thought that he might be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween. Initially, the idea was that he would simply have the swelling go down and work to strengthen the muscles around his torn labrum. The humerus adds an extra element that could alter when Mayfield is available.

The team has not placed Mayfield on injured reserve to this point, so there appears to be a thought he can return in under three weeks. Regardless of whether he comes back this season or not, he's going to require surgery to repair the torn labrum. Mayfield and the team have been working on the hope that it could be managed effectively and protected.

That has not happened as Mayfield has taken any number of hits since the initial injury against the Houston Texans week two. He has not done a great job protecting himself in the process, which will be critical if he's going to be able to play what he hopes is the rest of the year and into the postseason.

