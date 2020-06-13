BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Baker Mayfield Photographed Training In "I Can't Breathe" Shirt

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not been as vocal as some of his teammates such as Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, and Myles Garrett on the issue of racism and social justice in America, but he has not sat on the sidelines either. Even when he's not actively speaking out against racism, he is furthering the causes of others through social media. Mayfield was recently photographed working out in the iconic "I Can't Breathe" shirt.

"I can't breathe" has unfortunately been an all too common refrain among minority men who have died while in police custody. George Floyd is only the most recent example. NBA players including LeBron James wore the shirt in response to the death of Eric Garner in 2014, when he uttered the same phrase in his final moments before dying while at the hands of law enforcement.

Mayfield was among the 40 members of the Browns organization that signed a letter to Congress organized by the Players Coalition with the goal of ending qualified immunity for police officers.

Mayfield along with his wife Emily also donated meals to food banks in Cleveland as well as Norman, Oklahoma in response to COVID-19. While he did make an announcement with his wife about the donation to food banks, it was more with an intent to encourage others to donate. For the most part, Mayfield has been relatively understated in his support for causes such as social justice, sending the message in his own way such as he is with this shirt.

Mayfield knows how visible he is and he knows that if he does something like wear a shirt like this one, it's going to become public. It's not even the first time Mayfield has used a shirt to send a message. 

In pregame warmups before a game with Texas Tech, Mayfield wore a shirt that said 'Traitor' on it that Tech fans had made for him the year before after he transferred to Oklahoma. He left Waco after he was not offered a scholarship despite starting a number of games for the Red Raiders.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charley Casserly On Browns: "Just Write Down The Team On Paper. They're A Playoff Team"

Former general manager of the Washington Redskins and currently analyst for NFL Network Charley Casserly predicts the Cleveland Browns will reach the 2020 postseason.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Negotiating Lucrative Contract Extension With Myles Garrett

Although the two sides have been in communication, there are reports about the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett negotiating a lucrative contract extension.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

NFL Minicamps Were Always a Pipe Dream

Between issues with the NFLPA, the short time line and now college football programs coming down with COVID-19 infections, minicamps were never realistic.

Pete Smith

Alonzo Highsmith Hired On In Full-Time Role With Seahawks Scouting Department

Former Cleveland Browns Vice President of Pro Personnel Alonzo Highsmith has taken a full-time job in the Seattle Seahawks front office after serving as a consultant for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Release Emotional Video Taking On Institutional Racism, Repeatedly Saying, "Black Lives Matter"

Led by owner Steve Bisciotti, the Baltimore Ravens released a video almost in ten minutes in length addressing institutional racism on a societal level in America.

Pete Smith

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "We're Trying To Win On The Margins"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the new director of football ops for the Cleveland Browns had his introductory conference call on Thursday, answering questions about his background, expertise and his role with the team.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "I Don't Know Many People Who Want To Learn More Than Me"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduced himself to Cleveland through a conference call with the media on Thursday. The new Vice President of Football Ops took an unorthodox path to get into the NFL and this opportunity, which he discussed at length.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski The Right Leader In The Right Moment

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a message on Wednesday that showed he's the right person to lead this team during an offseason of national upheaval.

Pete Smith

by

jacquelinedownes

Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum released a statement through social media addressing institutional racism and the role he intends to take as well as a challenge he's issuing to others.

Pete Smith

by

captiva067

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

Wallawallabingbang