    • November 22, 2021
    Browns Baker Mayfield Addresses Media Day After Win Against Lions

    Cleveland Browns quarterback opted to decline taking part in a postgame presser after the victory against the Detroit Lions and instead had one on Monday.
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had what amounted to be his post game press conference a day later, saying, "I was frustrated among other things. I've never dodged any questions or hid. Just frustrated. Decided it was best to wait."

    He would add, "I'd be the first to tell you I played like shit. It's not about accountable. I don't owe you guys any of that. It's my teammates."

    Multiple members of the media criticized Mayfield's decision to decline comments after the game, going as far as to say he put himself ahead of the time and questioning his accountability. Given his comments, that did not appear lost on Mayfield.

    It's a poor look for Mayfield to decline to do the postgame presser, especially after a victory. It's also not the end of the world, which is how some insisted on treating it. Basically, because Mayfield did not do the presser in the heat of the moment, it says a number of things that are not flattering about Mayfield as well as the state of the team in general.

    There's certainly some credence to the criticism, but as is often the case, these issues have a way of being overblown in public while the team may not even be aware, let alone care. 

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation was a great example as teammates said they didn't know what was going on and never saw anything within the locker room. In fact, defensive end Myles Garrett said in a presser he was annoyed he didn't know because he wished he could have done something about it to make it work for all involved.

    Mayfield committed a faux pas and for people who are already critical of the Browns quarterback, it gives them another avenue of attack. If the Browns go out and beat the Baltimore Ravens next week, no one will care that he waited a day to speak to the media.

    As for his teammates, running back Nick Chubb and guard Joel Bitonio applauded Mayfield's toughness after the game.

    Center J.C. Tretter, who spoke after Mayfield said, "Baker's fighting hard for us right now and we really appreciate that."

    Everything points to Mayfield's teammates are behind him, appreciate just how much he's enduring for them and aren't questioning his presence on the field. He's ultimately right that he only really needs to be accountable to his teammates, but antagonizing the media wears thin quickly.

    Plenty of people are likely willing to accept that Mayfield didn't want to say anything he would regret in the heat of the moment after the game, given the injuries he's dealing with combined with the poor play that he has acknowledged has taken a mental toll in addition to the physical one on him this year.

    It's a one-time pass and he's now used it. Done again, it then really does start leading to some uncomfortable conclusions about the Browns quarterback.

    Unless head coach Kevin Stefanski or the medical staff say otherwise, Mayfield plans to get as ready as possible for the Ravens this week.

