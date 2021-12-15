Browns QB Baker Mayfield. CB Troy Hill Test Positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Troy Hill tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, joining the eight other players who tested positive on Tuesday.

If placing eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns will also be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield, both testing positive on Wednesday.

Mayfield is vaccinated, so if he is unable to produce two positive tests, he will be out against the Las Vegas Raiders. Given that the game is on Saturday, that's not likely to happen, which means quarterback Case Keenum would be the starter.

Corner Troy Hill also tested positive for COVID-19. Monday, Stefanski said he was unlikely to be able to play this week as a result of a knee injury he sustained in the game against the Ravens. Nevertheless, he joins the rest of the group.

Mayfield joins T Jedrick Wills, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, TE David Njoku and WR Jarvis Landry as starters on the offense that are currently in COVID-19 protocol. Njoku may be close to returning, but the rest are unlikely to be available Saturday.

The NFL owners are meeting to discuss what's happening with the Browns as well as the Los Angeles, who are both experiencing outbreaks. That may not produce a solution, if one is reached at all, that would save for the Browns or Rams this week from competing in their respective games.

Mayfield missed the game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football after sustaining a broken humerus, a game the team was able to win with Keenum in at quarterback. Otherwise, Mayfield has been a constant over the past four years.

The Browns are 7-6, currently tied with for second in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens, now 8-5, are set to play the Green Bay Packers while the Cincinnati Bengals go to Denver to play the Broncos.

Should the Browns lose to the Raiders in no small part due to COVID-19 infections, it may all but eliminate them from playoff contention this season.

READ MORE: Kevin Stefanski tests Positive for COVID-19