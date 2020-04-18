BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Baltimore Ravens Agree To One-Year Deal With LB Jake Ryan, Pending Physical

Pete Smith

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to bolster their linebacker group, taking a shot on an agreement with linebacker Jake Ryan. The one-year deal was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and it's pending a physical, which may not be a given. Ryan has just two games the past two seasons due to injuries.

In 2018, Ryan suffered a torn ACL in the final year of his rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers right before the season, which caused him to miss the whole year. He signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, but started the year on the PUP list. After playing in two games, he had to be on injured reserve.

If he's fully recovered, he showed with the Packers he can be a pretty effective linebacker. Ryan has never played a full season, but in 2016 and 2017, he started 22 of the 29 games he appeared.

The Ravens lose nothing if this deal doesn't work out, but it's evidence of how bad their linebacker situation is currently. Much like the Cleveland Browns, it offers little to the overall defense and both teams may look for help in the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the Ravens were to go into a game right now, their starting linebackers would likely be L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Tyus Bowser. Following a model the Browns appear to be moving toward, the Ravens have invested the majority of their defensive resources investing in the defensive line and secondary. If Ryan is healthy, he could contribute in their defense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Growing Buzz Cleveland Browns Intend To Trade Down, Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dane Brugler of The Athletic are reporting that the Cleveland Browns are believed to be planning to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft to then select offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State.

Pete Smith

by

maverick4969

Kareem Hunt Signs Restricted Tender, How His Situation Is Impacted

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has signed his restricted tender, which puts him on a one-year $3.259 million contract in 2020. The Browns may simply keep him, but this might actually make it easier to trade him if teams are interested.

Pete Smith

Caesars Sportsbook Sets Cleveland Browns Win Total At 8.5

Caesars Sportsbook released their projected win totals for NFL teams in 2020. They have projected the Browns to win 8.5 games.

Pete Smith

5 Outside Linebackers For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns appear to be building their linebacker room on a budget, saving premium draft assets and dollars for pass rushers and defensive backs. As a result, when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft, they are looking in the mid to late rounds to address the position.

Pete Smith

Closing the Book on the Negative History with the Previous Browns Uniforms

The Cleveland Browns revealed their new uniforms and can finally detach themselves to the negativity and losing ways of the previous uniforms.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta: More Picks Is Better

With the NFL Draft a week away, Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer was on a conference call answering questions both about the NFL Draft as well as free agency.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

Pete Smith

by

Arbitragio

Nick Chubb Appears To Be a Fan Of The New Jerseys

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took to his instagram account to weigh in with his feelings on the team's new jerseys that were unveiled on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Isn't On The Trading Block

Despite multiple reports and rumors that the Cleveland Browns are in discussions that involve trading wide receiver Odell Beckham, he's not on the trading block and the rumors about it have no merit.

Pete Smith

5 Inside Linebackers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns approach to linebacker will be interesting to watch, because it has been de-emphasized in their defense. As a result, they could look to target very specific players that function in specialized roles.

Pete Smith