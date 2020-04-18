The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to bolster their linebacker group, taking a shot on an agreement with linebacker Jake Ryan. The one-year deal was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and it's pending a physical, which may not be a given. Ryan has just two games the past two seasons due to injuries.

In 2018, Ryan suffered a torn ACL in the final year of his rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers right before the season, which caused him to miss the whole year. He signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, but started the year on the PUP list. After playing in two games, he had to be on injured reserve.

If he's fully recovered, he showed with the Packers he can be a pretty effective linebacker. Ryan has never played a full season, but in 2016 and 2017, he started 22 of the 29 games he appeared.

The Ravens lose nothing if this deal doesn't work out, but it's evidence of how bad their linebacker situation is currently. Much like the Cleveland Browns, it offers little to the overall defense and both teams may look for help in the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the Ravens were to go into a game right now, their starting linebackers would likely be L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Tyus Bowser. Following a model the Browns appear to be moving toward, the Ravens have invested the majority of their defensive resources investing in the defensive line and secondary. If Ryan is healthy, he could contribute in their defense.