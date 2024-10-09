Ravens Could Eye Stealing Key Browns' Offensive Starter
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a brutal start to the 2024 NFL season. Heading into Week 6 action, the Browns are just 1-4 and are looking like one of the worst teams in football.
With that in mind, they have been starting to hear a lot of trade rumors swirl around them.
Amari Cooper is the biggest name that has been talked about as a trade candidate. Of course, the fans and media are calling for Cleveland to move on from Deshaun Watson as well.
Now, there is speculation that a bitter AFC North rival could look to steal a key Browns' offensive starter during the offseason.
Bleacher Report is urging the Baltimore Ravens to monitor Cleveland offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. They think he would be an ideal target for the Ravens in NFL free agency.
"The Ravens are the kind of team that may be able to resurrect the career of an offensive lineman like Wills. They have far fewer traditional drop back pass protection reps than most teams and that could help Wills take the next step in his progression."
Wills leaving the Browns for Baltimore would be a rough thing to see happen. However, it's possible that he could leave town and make such a move.
So far this season, Wills has not played great football for Cleveland. Just like the rest of the offensive line this year, he has looked slow and has allowed way too much pressure to reach Watson. That could lead to the team having issues with paying him big money to stay.
Over the last few years, the Browns have not made smart financial decisions. This could be a situation where they let a player walk out of fear of making another bad move.
While this is only speculation, it does make sense. The Ravens could very well have a need at left tackle and are not sold at all on their own option, Ronnie Stanley, who is set to hit free agency as well.
Hopefully, he doesn't end up joining Baltimore, but it's certainly a possibility that could happen.