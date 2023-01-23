Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival's Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job

Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed.

O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as the receivers coach. He was a long-time assistant with the New England Patriots. He came to the Browns with Kevin Stefanski's staff in 2020.

Lamar Jackson is expected to be involved in the search for the OC, perhaps to share ideas between him and a potential candidate. The two sides will eventually work on contract talks as the Ravens hope to keep him around.

There is a chance here the Browns lose an assistant to a division rival in the AFC North. It is ideal by no measure, so it will be telling to see if anything comes of it.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida