Ravens Coach Speaks Out About Browns QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns are set to play another AFC North showdown in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. Obviously, they will be playing without quarterback Deshaun Watson after he tore his Achilles last week.
Jameis Winston is set to get the start under center for the Browns. Fans have actually been calling for him to play, so it will be interesting to see what he's able to do in his first game as the starter for Cleveland.
John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Ravens, spoke out briefly about the Browns' quarterback situation. He did mention that Cleveland having a quarterback change right before the game does complicate things when it comes to game planning.
Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault took to X to share a roundabout of what Harbaugh said about the Browns and their quarterback situation.
Making the move from Watson to Winston will open up different aspects of the passing game for Cleveland.
Winston has always been known to have a very strong arm. He loves throwing down the field, which has hurt him at times throughout his career.
He has had years where he has turned the football over at a very bad level. In more recent years when he has had chances, he has looked much better, but there is no telling what to expect from him this week.
In the brief bit of action he saw last week, Winston completed five of his 11 pass attempts for 67 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
At 30 years old, this is a massive opportunity for Winston. He has a chance to prove that he can still be a starting NFL quarterback. If he can take full advantage and put on a strong performance throughout the rest of the year, he might earn himself another starting shot for next season.
Whether that starting opportunity would come with the Browns or another team remains to be seen. It's also possible that he's simply a backup at this point in his career, but can solidify himself as an elite backup, similar to what Joe Flacco did with Cleveland last year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the veteran quarterback can peform this week. Going up against Baltimore will be no easy task, but we'll see what he can do with the opportunity he has been given.