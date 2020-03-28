BrownsDigest
Ravens To Sign Derek Wolfe To One-Year Deal, Replacing Michael Brockers

Pete Smith

The Baltimore Ravens, unable to come to an agreement with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, now back with the Los Angeles Rams, have gone in a different direction, agreeing to a one-year deal with Derek Wolfe. The deal is worth $6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wolfe plays a different position, base end, whereas Brockers was a defensive tackle, which could change how the Ravens intend to use Calais Campbell, but may provide the unit more options overall.

Wolfe, 30, finished with a career high seven sacks for the Denver Broncos last season. Now joining the Broncos, he may play base end on running downs and then slide inside to rush from the interior on obvious passing downs. That would see Campbell likely play the three-technique, then pair up with Wolfe to rush from the interior, taking Brandon Williams off the field on passing downs.

Switching from Brockers to Campbell and Campbell to Wolfe is a slight drop in size, they maintain the overall size they seem to want to control the line of scrimmage on early downs. This might provide them a slightly more versatile defensive front overall and allow them to be more effective rushing the passer.

This may not have been the way the Ravens initially envisioned their defensive line going, but after the deal with Brockers fell through, they quickly moved on and found a player with similar ability while still following through with their plan for how the defensive line will look in 2020.

The Ravens still have to decide what they will be doing with Matthew Judon, currently under the franchise tag. They also have Jaylon Ferguson, last year's third round pick, coming back to attack off the edge.

Whether Or Not The Browns Acknowledge It, Trading For Trent Williams A Terrible Idea

The Cleveland Browns are continually linked to possibly trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, but even if they won't rule it out, it makes far more sense, gives the more resources to simply draft their left tackle in April.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

What is the Cost to bring Everson Griffen to Cleveland?

Andrew Berry still may want to create cap space while improving the defensive line. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen could be the veteran to address both of those issues for the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson

TheMMQB's Browns Team Needs

TheMMQB has come up with their team needs for all 32 teams heading into the 2020 NFL Draft as well as some possible draft targets. Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling present their look at the Cleveland Browns in each facet.

Pete Smith

Michael Brockers Heading Back to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Apart

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams after the deal he had in place with the Baltimore Ravens fell apart, leaving them with a sizable hole in their defensive line.

Pete Smith

Should The Browns Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Upgrading the defense this offseason is a priority and Jadeveon Clowney should be considered. Cutting Olivier Vernon and his big cap hit could make it possible.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Swampdawg

Cleveland Browns, Chris Hubbard Restructure Contract, Providing Path For Him To Stay For 2020

The Cleveland Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard have renegotiated his contract, which enables them to keep the tackle in 2020. It provides the Browns tackle depth and potentially eliminates them from any further action at tackle in free agency.

Pete Smith

The Questions Case Keenum Wasn't Asked During Cleveland Browns Conference Call

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum had a conference call with the media, his first since joining the team. He was asked a number of valid questions, but some important questions weren't asked that should've been.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 5

Free agency has started and while the Cleveland Browns aren't done, the direction the team is headed is pretty clear. As a result, it's a pretty good opportunity to take the latest snapshot of how the team will approach the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Garb

GMs Want NFL Draft Pushed Back: Exploring Why, Who Stands to Lose, Impact on the Cleveland Browns

General managers are urging the NFL to push the NFL Draft back from April 23rd, according to Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini of ESPN. The NFL is resisting. There are some compelling arguments for each side and how COVID-19 will impact teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith