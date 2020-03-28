Ravens To Sign Derek Wolfe To One-Year Deal, Replacing Michael Brockers

The Baltimore Ravens, unable to come to an agreement with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, now back with the Los Angeles Rams, have gone in a different direction, agreeing to a one-year deal with Derek Wolfe. The deal is worth $6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wolfe plays a different position, base end, whereas Brockers was a defensive tackle, which could change how the Ravens intend to use Calais Campbell, but may provide the unit more options overall.

Wolfe, 30, finished with a career high seven sacks for the Denver Broncos last season. Now joining the Broncos, he may play base end on running downs and then slide inside to rush from the interior on obvious passing downs. That would see Campbell likely play the three-technique, then pair up with Wolfe to rush from the interior, taking Brandon Williams off the field on passing downs.

Switching from Brockers to Campbell and Campbell to Wolfe is a slight drop in size, they maintain the overall size they seem to want to control the line of scrimmage on early downs. This might provide them a slightly more versatile defensive front overall and allow them to be more effective rushing the passer.

This may not have been the way the Ravens initially envisioned their defensive line going, but after the deal with Brockers fell through, they quickly moved on and found a player with similar ability while still following through with their plan for how the defensive line will look in 2020.

The Ravens still have to decide what they will be doing with Matthew Judon, currently under the franchise tag. They also have Jaylon Ferguson, last year's third round pick, coming back to attack off the edge.