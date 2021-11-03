Odell Beckham Jr. Excused from Browns Practice Wednesday Per Report

In the wake of the events of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns have opted to excuse wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from Wednesday's practice.

According to a report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today, the Cleveland Browns have excused wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from practice on Wednesday.

What this ultimately means for the wide receiver remains to be seen, but that won't stop speculation that has been going on since yesterday when his father posted a video on Instagram showing how poorly utilized his son was and then LeBron James later coming out with a tweet proclaiming he would be a true #1 receiver again.

This may be a simple exercise in allowing the two sides to clear the air before they speak again on Thursday. As it's difficult to suggest Beckham didn't have a hand in the the posts to social media, he's on the one out for practice.

The Browns did not move Beckham at the trade deadline either via trade or releasing him and reports suggest they do intend to keep him and figure out a way to make this work.

So perhaps this represents a problem that has come to a head and isn't going to improve, but it may simply be a way to reduce tensions before figuring out a way to get through this, since they are all in this together at least for the rest of the season.

The reported lack of interest in Beckham had to be a little jarring for the receiver that seemed to be trying to get his way onto another team. He needs to produce just as Baker Mayfield does. For Mayfield, it's about his viability as a quarterback for the Browns while Beckham is trying to maintain his career. Whether they like each other or not, they may well need each other.

READ MORE: On Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and what Really Matters