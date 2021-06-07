Sports Illustrated home
Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Many Big Names Participating In Jarvis Landry’s Charity Softball Game

Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining many Browns players, others across the league in a charity softball game brought together by Jarvis Landry.
Lately Odell Beckham Jr. has been seen on numerous social media posts working out and showing off his road to recovery. Some close to him have even said that Beckham looks like him old self. Well, next time fans will have the opportunity to see Beckham playing a sport.... will be on the softball field.

Beckham will be playing in fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s charity softball game. Beckham and Landry are joined by a number of teammates in this game for a good cause. Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett will be joined by other Browns players such as Jedrick Wills Jr., David Njoku, Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt, Mack Wilson and more. Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar will make an appearance as well.

Also, joining this game will be the league’s best tight end in Travis Kelce. Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland will be playing in the game as well. Some other notable players include Chase Young, Justin Fields, Micah Parsons, Darius Leonard and more. It’s safe to say that Landry has brought together quite the list of names.

In terms of Beckham Jr. playing in the game, he certainly won’t be showing off any super athletic ability. Though it is nice to know he is in a good enough spot in his recovery to participate in these kind of things.

All proceeds from the game on June 12th will go to the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation. A charity built by Landry who helps many families for a number of reasons. 

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
