Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Chicago Bears

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Bears

Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially declared Odell Beckham Jr. to play this week after missing the first two weeks of the season due to continuing his rehab from ACL surgery last October.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Friday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Beckham was able to practice fully this week as well as met with the media for the first time this summer.

When he spoke to the media on Thursday, he mentioned that the goal was to be ready 11 months after his ACL surgery and this week marks is 10 and a half weeks since then, so he's still ahead of schedule.

Beckham was difficult to pin down on an answer to the question, saying about his status, "We'll see."

It seems like Beckham downplayed it in part because he was concerned about the hype that went into the Kansas City Chiefs game only to be a disappointment, when his recovery from surgery was still remarkably fast. And in trying to tamp down expectations, he avoids the possibility of doing it again.

The Browns recently lost Jarvis Landry to an MCL strain which put him on injured reserve for no less than three games, so while the timing is coincidental, it's nevertheless a boost for the Browns offense at the right time.

In his third year with the team, Beckham is still trying to reach the potential envisioned when he was paired with Baker Mayfield. There have been glimpses of it, but the superstar has yet to play with any consistency in part because of injuries and some less than stellar play with Mayfield particularly at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Mayfield and Beckham have put in an exhaustive amount of time together trying to prepare for this year in the offseason. Not only is there expectations on this duo, but the team in general and both are steadfast in their belief this can be a superstar combination.

READ MORE: Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in Aggregate

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Chicago Bears

just now
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Says ‘we’ll see’ About Playing Against Bears

22 hours ago
What_the_Cleveland_Browns_can_expect_fro-614c817474d7d2649c1929ea_Sep_23_2021_14_02_38
Featured Content

What Browns can Expect from Justin Fields

Sep 23, 2021
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Browns Week 2 Vs Texans Victory

Sep 22, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after their 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
News

Justin Fields to Start, Odell Beckham Trending Towards Playing

Sep 22, 2021
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in the Aggregate

Sep 22, 2021
DDC989EF-D8DB-4429-9687-E09D0695BB06
Featured Content

Younger Players Stepping Up Is A Welcomed Sign For Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2021
Cleveland Browns Defensive Future is Dime and it may be now
Featured Content

Browns Defensive Future is Dime and the Future may be now

Sep 22, 2021