Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Chicago Bears

Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially declared Odell Beckham Jr. to play this week after missing the first two weeks of the season due to continuing his rehab from ACL surgery last October.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Friday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Beckham was able to practice fully this week as well as met with the media for the first time this summer.

When he spoke to the media on Thursday, he mentioned that the goal was to be ready 11 months after his ACL surgery and this week marks is 10 and a half weeks since then, so he's still ahead of schedule.

Beckham was difficult to pin down on an answer to the question, saying about his status, "We'll see."

It seems like Beckham downplayed it in part because he was concerned about the hype that went into the Kansas City Chiefs game only to be a disappointment, when his recovery from surgery was still remarkably fast. And in trying to tamp down expectations, he avoids the possibility of doing it again.

The Browns recently lost Jarvis Landry to an MCL strain which put him on injured reserve for no less than three games, so while the timing is coincidental, it's nevertheless a boost for the Browns offense at the right time.

In his third year with the team, Beckham is still trying to reach the potential envisioned when he was paired with Baker Mayfield. There have been glimpses of it, but the superstar has yet to play with any consistency in part because of injuries and some less than stellar play with Mayfield particularly at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Mayfield and Beckham have put in an exhaustive amount of time together trying to prepare for this year in the offseason. Not only is there expectations on this duo, but the team in general and both are steadfast in their belief this can be a superstar combination.

