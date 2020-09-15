SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Austin Seibert Claimed By Bengals, Will Kick Against Browns

Pete Smith

Former Cleveland Browns kicker, Austin Seibert waived on Monday after missing a pair of kicks against the Baltimore Ravens, was claimed on waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. He will kick in the game against the Browns on Thursday as Bengals kicker Randy Bullock suffered a strained calf as he missed the game tying kick against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seibert has a career field goal percentage of 83.3%, which is quite good, but he's missed now six career extra points in the first 17 games of his career. The Browns signed Cody Parkey from their practice squad to take over the kicking duties for Seibert.

Seibert was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which is the point that stands out about his release. The current front office did not draft him, but that doesn't make it sting any less that the Browns used draft capital to draft a kicker only to let him go after barely a year.

It's not clear if the Bengals plan to keep Seibert longer than the time it will take Bullock to recover from his injury. If they turn around and release him, the Browns could theoretically get him back, potentially on their practice squad.

For now, the Browns are set to take on the Bengals on Thursday and one of the story lines of the game will be the potential kicker redemption and revenge against his former team. If Seibert has a good game and Parkey doesn't, that will be a heavy focus as well.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Showed NFL Shouldn't Have Fans In the Stands This Season

Anything that happened in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was overshadowed by the embarrassing behavior by a portion of fans before the game, booing players calling for unity and equality.

Pete Smith

by

krinoh2020

Baker Mayfield: The Good And Bad Against Ravens

In his debut against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some good things and bad. If he's the franchise quarterback for the Browns, he needs to build on the good and minimize the bad.

Pete Smith

by

Jay Anonymous

Steelers Right Tackle Zach Banner Suffers Torn ACL

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner suffered a torn ACL as reported by the NFL Network.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Bengals

Coming off a humiliating loss against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns look to get on track against the Cincinnati Bengals. How the Browns should attack the Bengals on both sides of the ball.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Cut Austin Seibert, Bring on Cody Parkey

Cleveland had some kicking woes in their blowout loss Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they will be signing a familiar face Cody Parkey to the 53-man roster today.

BrandonLittle

Browns Humiliated By Ravens: How Do They Respond?

The Cleveland Browns were thumped by the Baltimore Ravens to open the season. Starting with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, are they able to use this to turn around their season?

Pete Smith

Browns Jacob Phillips Posts Instagram Picture Of Leg

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips posted a picture to his instagram of his leg after leaving the game against the Baltimore Ravens game with an injury.

Pete Smith

Sloppy Browns Get Throttled By Ravens 38-6 In Opener

The Cleveland Browns found out just how difficult it will be to be prepared to play this season after a shortened offseason, getting taken apart by the Baltimore Ravens.

Pete Smith

Browns Jedrick Wills Leaves Ravens Game With Leg Injury

Cleveland Browns rookie Jedrick Wills left the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. He was replaced by Kendall Lamm.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens: First Half Thoughts

The Cleveland Browns looked like a team that wad a first year head coach installing a new offense and defense in the first half of their opener against the Baltimore Ravens, because they are.

Pete Smith