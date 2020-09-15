Former Cleveland Browns kicker, Austin Seibert waived on Monday after missing a pair of kicks against the Baltimore Ravens, was claimed on waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. He will kick in the game against the Browns on Thursday as Bengals kicker Randy Bullock suffered a strained calf as he missed the game tying kick against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seibert has a career field goal percentage of 83.3%, which is quite good, but he's missed now six career extra points in the first 17 games of his career. The Browns signed Cody Parkey from their practice squad to take over the kicking duties for Seibert.

Seibert was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which is the point that stands out about his release. The current front office did not draft him, but that doesn't make it sting any less that the Browns used draft capital to draft a kicker only to let him go after barely a year.

It's not clear if the Bengals plan to keep Seibert longer than the time it will take Bullock to recover from his injury. If they turn around and release him, the Browns could theoretically get him back, potentially on their practice squad.

For now, the Browns are set to take on the Bengals on Thursday and one of the story lines of the game will be the potential kicker redemption and revenge against his former team. If Seibert has a good game and Parkey doesn't, that will be a heavy focus as well.