Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Bengals Joe Burrow to sit out Against Browns, Joe Mixon Placed on COVID-19 List

    Sunday will be the battle of backups for the Bengals and Browns!

    Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be resting their starting quarterbacks for different reasons on Sunday. Browns playoff hopes are out the window, so it makes sense to rest Baker Mayfield and allow him to get surgery on his torn labrum a bit quicker.

    Joe Burrow told media on Wednesday that he does not expect to play against the Browns on Sunday. Cincinnati has already locked up the AFC North, so their playoff spot is guaranteed. Resting Burrow in the final week will mean a week less of hits on his body. Considering the Bengals’ quarterback has already suffered a major injury it makes sense to not take that risk.

    Brandon Allen will likely be in line to start against Cleveland.

    Read More

    Cincinnati will be without their starting running back Joe Mixon as well. Mixon is very good running back, amongst the best in the AFC. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the season finale. It is not a guarantee that he would have played anyhow.

    This game doesn’t mean much for the Browns, but they’ll likely be going up against quite a few backups to close out the season. Cincinnati took care of business when Cleveland didn’t, that allowed them to be in this position. Cleveland can complete the meaningless sweep on Sunday over Cincinnati.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    DE98922C-91ED-464B-AD21-8CE61602DBEC
    News

    Bengals Joe Burrow to sit out Against Browns, Joe Mixon Placed on COVID-19 List

    13 seconds ago
    0DDCD36D-BB7F-4BD7-AC50-D9592A3E5220
    News

    Browns Safeties to Return to Practice, Others Join Baker Mayfield as Non-Participant

    1 hour ago
    E03812C5-079A-478B-9CC8-62ABB10FC3C8
    News

    Browns Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Awarded Local PFWA Honors

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Meaningless Loss to Steelers

    18 hours ago
    493C0675-EE8C-4B99-B0E5-F4BBB96D032A
    News

    Browns Place RB D’Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 List

    19 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    News

    Baker Mayfield Out Final Game, Getting Surgery As Soon As Possible

    22 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense Fought through Bad Luck, Poor Decisions, Ended up Worse for it

    Jan 4, 2022
    77F08064-01BE-40D8-B52F-D478FEFCA185
    Featured Content

    Three Down Look: Browns Dropped by Steelers 26-14

    Jan 4, 2022