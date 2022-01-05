Bengals Joe Burrow to sit out Against Browns, Joe Mixon Placed on COVID-19 List

Sunday will be the battle of backups for the Bengals and Browns!

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be resting their starting quarterbacks for different reasons on Sunday. Browns playoff hopes are out the window, so it makes sense to rest Baker Mayfield and allow him to get surgery on his torn labrum a bit quicker.

Joe Burrow told media on Wednesday that he does not expect to play against the Browns on Sunday. Cincinnati has already locked up the AFC North, so their playoff spot is guaranteed. Resting Burrow in the final week will mean a week less of hits on his body. Considering the Bengals’ quarterback has already suffered a major injury it makes sense to not take that risk.

Brandon Allen will likely be in line to start against Cleveland.

Cincinnati will be without their starting running back Joe Mixon as well. Mixon is very good running back, amongst the best in the AFC. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the season finale. It is not a guarantee that he would have played anyhow.

This game doesn’t mean much for the Browns, but they’ll likely be going up against quite a few backups to close out the season. Cincinnati took care of business when Cleveland didn’t, that allowed them to be in this position. Cleveland can complete the meaningless sweep on Sunday over Cincinnati.

