Bengals QB Joe Burrow Tries his Hand at Recruiting Browns Fans After Defeating Cleveland
Following the win over the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried his hand at a bit of recurring for Ohio football fans.
"If people want to root for them, it is what it is. If you want to come on over, you can hop on the bandwagon," Burrow said to the media following the Bengals win over the Browns.
There is a feeling state wide that there are more Browns fans than Bengals fans, Burrow wants to help that change. Cincinnati defeated Cleveland 23-10 to avenge an earlier season loss to the Browns.
Cincinnati is cruising, having won five straight. If they keep winning, soon Ohio football fans won't have much other than the Bengals to watch.
