Bengals Sign Larry Ogunjobi to One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have come to a one-year agreement with former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi was a third round pick for the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Charlotte. Played at nose, Ogunjobi was undersized, but explosive and strong, enjoying a productive rookie season with the Browns rotating with Danny Shelton.

After the Browns moved on from Shelton, Ogunjobi would occasionally flash absolute dominance in games, but wear down over the course of the season. He played through seasons with various injuries including a torn bicep at one point, toughing it out when the Browns were tapped for depth.

For the 2020 season, the Browns attempted to create a situation where Ogunjobi could be used more as a rotational option, bringing in Andrew Billings to be a two-gapping clogger. The COVID-19 threat caused Billings to opt out of the 2020 season and Ogunjobi was once again asked to be the starter. The same pattern played out.

The Bengals have a more entreched rotation and that could be good for Ogunjobi, getting to be used as a pass rusher and rotational option. Ogunjobi is also close friends with Geno Atkins, who he trains with in the offseason.

Ogunjobi was extremely popular with the media as he was considerate with his time and tried his best to answer questions, even when the Browns were struggling early in his career. A brilliant man and an accomplished academic, Ogunjobi plans to go to medical school when his career is concluded.

The Browns still need to find a replacement for the role he played. Seemingly, the Browns want to another nose with more size than Ogunjobi to help clog the middle and protect the second level from blockers.

