Browns Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan, Assistant Scott Peters Out For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns will be without offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters for the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers in line with COVID-19 protocols.
The Cleveland Browns have announced that offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will not be available to coach against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team has concluded contact tracing and has opted to do a virtual walkthrough as opposed to an in-person one as they prepare for the game tomorrow. Ryan Cordell is going to handle the in-game responsibilities for the offensive line.

Callahan has been a critical piece to the Browns coaching staff and the team's success overall. He has helped to guide this unit to be one of the best in the NFL. The team is set to have all five starters available for the game, but neither line coach will be there.

That could become incredibly dicey if a player were to suffer an injury, especially if it's at center. The Browns backup center for this game may well be Cordell Iwuagwu, who arrived in Cleveland this week and has extremely limited experience in that capacity.

If the Browns defeat the Steelers and they are without both line coaches for the first week of the postseason, that becomes its own challenge. Maybe he can do it virtually, but Callahan is an important cog in terms of gameplanning in addition to coaching the line.

The Browns are fortunate to be a group that has veterans that can help guide some of these younger players like Jedrick Wills, but Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches on the planet and not having him is undoubtedly a disadvantage.

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Bill Callahan in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
