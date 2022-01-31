Bills Request to Interview Ravens Assistant For Open Offensive Coordinator Job

Baltimore Ravens could soon be replacing their wide receiver coach Tee Martin. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Martin will be interviewing with the Buffalo Bills for their open offensive coordinator position. The Bills are in search of a new offensive coordinator after former assistant Brian Daboll took the head coaching job for the New York Giants.

Martin is 43 years old, so he is in the younger ball park in terms of coaches. An assistant for the time being, but Martin has future head coach written on him. That starts with landing his first NFL coordinator job. Pairing the Josh Allen offense with Martin makes a ton of sense for both sides.

Interesting enough Martin is a former quarterback that won a national championship with Tennessee, eventually being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Martin played in three NFL seasons, for the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Raiders organization.

Martin has coached in the likes of high school, college and of course the pros. Stops have included Kentucky, USC, Tennessee. Martin would have spent just one season with the Ravens if he leaves.

It looks like Martin is rising through the coaching ranks pretty quickly as of late. Good for his career and other minorities that are looking for jobs alike

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!