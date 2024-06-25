Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson in 2024
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season with high hopes about quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson is healthy, he has no off-the-field distractions, and he's got a great supporting cast. There is absolutely nothing that should be holding him back from getting back to playing like a franchise quarterback.
Needless to say, Watson is facing a make-or-break season in 2024. If he has another disappointing year, it seems very likely that the Browns would consider trying to go a different direction at quarterback. The pressure is on and now it's time for him to prove them right for trading for him.
With that being said, let's dive in and take a look at a few bold predictions for Watson.
3. Deshaun Watson Plays The Entire Season
In each of his first two seasons with Cleveland, Watson has only played in six games. That has been arguably the most frustrating and disappointing part of the entire situation.
However, during the 2024 campaign, Watson will be available. He will end up playing every single game throughout the year.
Simply being on the field will give the 28-year-old quarterback a chance to rebound. Staying healthy is a must for any starting quarterback. Thankfully, that will happen.
2. He Throws For Over 4,000 Yards, 30 Touchdowns
Looking at the supporting cast that the Browns have given Watson, there are major opportunities for the Browns to have an elite offense. Watson will make the most of his weapons.
When all is said and done, Watson will end up throwing for over 4,000 yards and will throw for at least 30 touchdowns. Those are numbers that come from a franchise starting quarterback.
For the first time since the trade, Cleveland will be feeling good about their decision. Watson will get back to playing at a star level. That will help him revitalize his career and get back to a good standing with the Browns and their fans.
1. Wason Leads The Browns To The Playoffs
At the end of the year, the Browns are going to be a playoff team. Under the leadership of Watson and behind his strong statistical season, Cleveland will be a legitiamte contender in the AFC.
Not only will he prove that he can still be a starting quarterback, he'll give the team the belief that he can be their franchise quarterback. That is what the team has been waiting to see from him.
There is a chance that the Browns could also go on a run in the playoffs. They have the talent to win a game or two in the postseason. Watson will finally get his career back on track.