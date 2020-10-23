Both Browns and Bengals Will Miss Key Contributors for Matchup Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. This will be the second and final matchup of the two teams this season. Both teams are looking to bounce back from week six losses and get back in the win column. But each team will be missing key contributors on both sides of the ball.

Cleveland has been riddled with various injuries throughout the season and have gotten beat up badly the previous two games. Three players are officially ruled out for Sunday’s contest those being OG Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper and LB Jacob Phillips. Teller will miss his second straight game whilst healing from a calf injury that kept him out of practice this week. Teller will once again be replaced by versatile OL Chris Hubbard at his right guard spot. Hubbard has started two games this season on the right side of the offensive line, playing both guard and tackle.

Jacob Phillips will also miss his second straight game while dealing with a nagging knee injury which has hampered him since week one. Phillips is a young rotational linebacker and his absence does not impact the defense much, yet he can still learn from the sideline only being in his first season. The most notable player missing this week is Austin Hooper who went an appendectomy on Friday. Hooper underwent surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis and his return timetable is unknown.

Hooper was finally coming along in Stefanski’s offensive system and building chemistry with Baker Mayfield. In Hooper’s absence the offense will rely more on tight ends David Njoku, rookie Harrison Bryant and Stephen Carlson. Njoku had his best game in the season opener, scoring the Browns only touchdown and finishing with a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 92.3. Njoku has been relatively since being activated from short term IR and will have more opportunities to make an impact. He has also been on the rumor mill for potential trade requests and his performance Sunday could influence trade suitors, if he is moved by the deadline.

Numerous players were listed on the injury report throughout the week but many were not given a game status. SS Karl Joseph is one player listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, which has kept him of the previous two games. If Joseph is unable to go, he will likely be replaced by SS Ronnie Harrison who recently cleared concussion protocol. Also, starting FS Andrew Sendejo suffered a shin injury causing him to be a limited participant throughout the week, yet coaching staff he is likely a go.

Overall many contributors are dealing with some form of injuries and two players whose health will be under a microscope are QB Baker Mayfield and WR Jarvis Landry. Mayfield is still dealing with a chest injury suffered versus the Indianapolis Colts and Jarvis Landry suffered a broken rib against the Colts as well. If either player takes a big hit or the Browns have a big lead, Kevin Stefanski should consider monitoring their snaps to keep them healthy for the long haul.

Looking at the Cincinnati Bengals, they will be without starting RB Joe Mixon and CB William Jackson III. These are two massive holes for the Bengals as Joe Mixon misses his first game this season and his absence could dramatically hamper the offensives production out of the backfield. Behind Mixon on the depth chart are pass catching back Giovani Benard and Samaje Perine who only has five snaps this season. This likely increases pressure put on the arm of Joe Burrow to lead the offense to success.

Jackson will be missed in the secondary especially considering the struggles the cornerback group has already experienced this season. Further questions arise in the secondary as rotational safety Shawn Williams is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Lastly, WR John Ross is listed as questionable as he deals with an illness ahead of the home game. Ross recently asked for a trade request and the often-injured former first round pick is definitely hindering his trade value due to lack of availability.

The matchup this Sunday is probably more important for the Browns after falling to 1-2 in the division after a loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Leaving this game healthy and with a road win against a lesser AFC North opponent should be the focus heading into Cincinatti. Mayfield took a beating last week and if Stefanksi wants to protect his franchise quarterback then keeping him upright in the pocket will be vital.