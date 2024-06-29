Brandon Aiyuk Could See Himself Playing For Browns' Division Rival
The Cleveland Browns already have enough to deal with in the AFC North.
The Baltimore Ravens have the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. The Cincinnati Bengals are three seasons removed from a Super Bowl appearance and still have many of their core pieces in place. The Pittsburgh Steelers just completely revamped their quarterback room.
Will the Browns also have to worry about Brandon Aiyuk joining Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, as well?
During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Aiyuk was asked what uniform he sees himself wearing in 2024, and the San Francisco 49ers star provided an answer that likely sent shivers down the spines of Cleveland fans.
"Probably a Niner uniform," Aiyuk started.
Okay, that's all well and good, right?
Wrong. Keep listening.
"If not a Niner uniform, then probably a Washington Commander uniform. If not a Washington Commander uniform, probably a Steelers uniform."
Aiyuk is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the 49ers, which has some believing that San Francisco may trade the wide receiver.
Pittsburgh has long been mentioned as a potential destination for Aiyuk in the event of a trade, and apparently, Aiyuk has serious interest in taking his talents to Steel City.
To make matters worse, Aiyuk was seen wearing a Pirates hat in a recent Instagram live.
Right now, the Steelers have George Pickens and not a whole lot else in their receiving corps thanks to them trading Diontae Johnson earlier in the offseason.
But if Pittsburgh is able to add Aiyuk, it would suddenly boast one of the most lethal receiving tandems in the NFL, and the Browns' secondary would have to deal with that twice a year.
More than likely, San Francisco will end up holding on to Aiyuk, but if not, the Steelers may be at or near the front of the line for his services.
That would certainly pose yet another problem for the Browns in a division full of them.