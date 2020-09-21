Washington Football Team to be Without Brandon Scherff for a Couple Weeks

Monday was a good day for the Cleveland Browns in the sense of getting players back healthy, for the most part. Their week three opponent, things did not go so great for. A better outcome then what was originally believed though for Washington going forward.

Brandon Scherff will miss at least a couple weeks for the Washington Football Team according to coach Ron Rivera, meaning that offensive line is going to be even lesser against a good Cleveland front. In the video below, you can see Scherff take a hit to the leg from a bad angle, something that happens to lineman often and there is not much you can do to stop it.

Only being out a couple week, Scherff dodged a bullet since there is no structural damage.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been sacked seven times through the first two games, not great when you think he has to face the Cleveland front in week three. Add in the healthy players the Browns are getting back in the secondary, it will definitely benefit Cleveland. Washington hasn’t had to much of a running game through their first couple games.

Scherff is playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag, not great for either side. He will need to get back in order to have the best pay day possible next year, as quick as he can. Wes Schweitzer slid in for Washington, a player that started a bunch for the Atlanta Falcons over the last few years, he is no Brandon Scherff though up front.