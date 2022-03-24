Skip to main content

Brazoria County Grand Jury will not indict Browns Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will not be criminally charged by the Brazoria County Grand Jury.


Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going to be indicted by the Brazoria County grand jury. The grand jury opted to not bring on any criminal charges for the new Browns quarterback, first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Cleveland knew there would be more hearings when they traded for the quarterback and obviously felt good with how it would turn out. Considering what the Browns had to give up to acquire Watson from the Texans.

You do not give up three first-round picks, plus additional draft capital for a player that is going to be off the field for a bunch of time. Watson very well could be suspended eventually by the league, but no signs show it being a substantial amount. Weeks at that if you look at past suspensions handed down by the league. 

It is possible that some of the other civil suits end up being heard for a potential criminal charge. This is expected to be an ongoing thing for at least the foreseeable future.

Continue to follow along with Browns Digest as we keep you updated with any news regarding the Watson situation as the off-season rolls on. Watson is expected to be introduced on Friday for the Browns.

