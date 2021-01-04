Browns Sign CB Brian Allen From Bengals Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed corner Brian Allen from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Monday. The former Utah Ute will be on the Browns for the next three games, so unless they make the Super Bowl, he's on the team for the rest of the season.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale, the Browns were forced to play defensive backs on the back end of the roster and they struggled.

Allen is a corner that measures almost 6'3" and tested remarkably well coming out of college in terms of raw speed and agility, running a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 6.64 3-cone drill. His ankles weren't as good and he demonstrated with little explosive ability in terms of his jumps..

For the purposes of the playoffs, the Browns may only really be able to use Allen as a player to practice against, but they will get a free look at a corner prospect with good length for the position.

The one downside with Allen is that he's already 27 years old. In that sense, it probably limits what they will be able to get out of him in terms of upside and might suggest this really is only about this week and any further playoff games.

The Browns simply need more defensive backs to practice right now as they will be without Denzel Ward until the end of the week and Kevin Johnson is still out a few days as both are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.