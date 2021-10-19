    • October 19, 2021
    Broncos’ Von Miller: ‘I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him’

    The Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller didn’t hold back on his plans for Thursday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    Looks to be that the Cleveland Browns will be dealing with an angry Von Miller on Thursday night football. The Denver Broncos’ edge star had an interesting comment to media on Tuesday.

    “I will play well in this game and I am going to have a great game. I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him,” said Miller.

    Miller is coming off of a game where he had two tackles and no sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 34-24 and Derek Carr was sacked just twice.

    Broncos have a very good defense that likes to get after the quarterback in multiple ways. This may not fair well for a beat-up Baker Mayfield that hopes to be able to play on Thursday when the Broncos are in town.

    Jedrick Wills Jr. nor Jack Conklin practiced on Tuesday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is not ready to rule them out. Miller made it clear he did not care who he was lined up across from, that he was going to wreck havoc.

    This likely is not a shot at the Browns in any way — more likely a fired up player wanting to have himself a game. The Browns will need to get creative in trying to slow down Miller on Thursday as he is a very good pass rusher. Getting the ball out fast and using potential chip blocks may do the job. Cleveland badly needs to keep Mayfield clean now more than ever if he does get the start.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

