    December 27, 2021
    Browns Activate 8 from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Monday, the Cleveland Browns were able to activate eight players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as they had to place linebacker Elijah Lee on it.
    With their playoff lives hanging on by the slimmest of margins, the Cleveland Browns got some welcome news, activating eight players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They did have to place tackle Alex Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday as well as special teams ace Elijah Lee on Monday.

    Nevertheless, getting back Jadeveon Clowney ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is huge, especially with the loss of Takkarist McKinley to a torn Achilles' as well as Myles Garrett dealing with an injured groin.

    Ronnie Harrison, who acknowledged he dealt with symptoms from COVID-19, is also back, which gives the Browns access to their entire safety room. John Johnson III is still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out against the Green Bay Packers.

    Jedrick Wills comes back and head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced he will return to left tackle, moving Joel Bitonio back to left guard.

    Corner Troy Hill and running back Kareem Hunt are back, though a knee injury to Hill and an ankle injury to Hunt kept them from playing the past two games as opposed to COVID-19.

    Malik McDowell represents reinforcements to a defensive tackle position that is undermanned. Linebacker Mack Wilson may have to pick up some of the slack left by Lee as well as providing a role player on defense.

    The Browns need to defeat both the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals to give themselves a shot at the playoffs as well as the division. The Bengals need to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens must lose to the Los Angeles Rams in order for that to happen as well.

    READ MORE: Browns Defense Under Joe Woods is Good, has Path to be Great

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
