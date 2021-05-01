Browns 2021 NFL Draft Class

Cleveland Browns home
The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2021 NFL Draft class, making eight selections and adding a draft pick in 2022.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2021 NFL Draft class with the following additions to their roster. The Browns made eight selections in all. They made a pair of trades, once with the Carolina Panthers and then the Detroit Lions.

26. Greg Newsome, CB Northwestern

Boundary corner with length and impressive athleticism.

52. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Notre Dame

Productive rover that could end up with both linebacker and safety responsibilities in the Browns defense.

91. Anthony Schwartz. WR Auburn

Raw receiver with Olympic speed and good size for the position.

110. James Hudon, OT Cincinnati

Developmental offensive tackle prospect with limited experience

132. Tommy Togiai, DT Ohio State

Inexperienced but athletically impressive defensive tackle with intriguing upside.

153. Tony Fields II, LB West Virginia

Similar mold as Owusu, Fields provides depth and should be a special teams contributor.

169. Richard LeCounte, S Georgia

Experienced player that showed promise but a car accident ended his 2020 season and he only recently recovered fully.

211. Demetric Felton, RB/WR UCLA

Offensive weapon that can play in the backfield or the slot and contribute on special teams as a kick returner.

The Browns also acquired a 2022 fourth round pick from the Detroit Lions.

The Browns also have a trade with the Lions that will give them the right to swap seventh round picks in 2022, where they will get whichever pick is higher as part of a deal for quarterback David Blough.

