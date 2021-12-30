Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Closer to Full Strength, Activating Four More From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Thursday, the Cleveland Browns activated C J.C. Tretter, CB Greg Newsome, DT Jordan Elliott and K Chase McLaughlin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They also waived DT Josiah Bronson and released K Chris Naggar from the practice squad.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns continue to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak, activating four more players on Thursday. In this wave, corner Greg Newsome, center J.C. Tretter, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase McLaughlin were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19. They also announced the waiving of defensive tackle Josiah Bronson from the active roster and kicker Chris Naggar from the practice squad.

    Just in the past few days, the Browns have activated 12 players from the Reserve/COVID-19, which is getting them close to whole on that front even as they still deal with nagging injury questions. Running back Kareem Hunt, corner Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III are three players that haven't been ruled out for the Monday Night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they haven't practiced either.

    Naggar was released a day after the Browns signed fellow kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad. 

    Read More

    Bronson had been claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints when the team was down multiple defensive tackles. He played on the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. He was waived as the Browns got back both Malik McDowell and Jordan Elliott.

    Tretter likely returns to t he starting lineup after missing the first game of his career with the Browns. His understudy Nick Harris was impressive in his absence. Newsome, recovered from a concussion that caused him miss time only to then be diagnosed with COVID-19.

    The Browns do have practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they. currently have a roster spot available on the practice squad. Should Bronson clear waivers, the Browns may try to sign him to their practice squad.

    READ MORE: M.J. Stewart Epitomizes Attitude Teams Want in Players

    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Closer to Full Strength, Activating Four More From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    just now
    2E0607BD-DDC7-45E9-93BF-9E083CABF1BF
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger’s Likely Retirement Will be Welcomed by Cleveland Browns

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) looks for a receiver during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Nick Mullens Latest to go on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Plus a COVID-19 Kicking Competition

    21 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Lose in Lambeau

    22 hours ago
    B798BE6C-68F9-4218-9DE2-11B161B6BDFF
    News

    Myles Garrett Giving Back During Holiday Season, a Testament to who he is

    Dec 29, 2021
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    M.J. Stewart Epitomizes Attitude Teams Want in Players

    Dec 29, 2021
    220D8CB1-036F-4ADF-BC06-A62E552ECC5F
    News

    NFL Updating Quarantine Procedures to go With new CDC Guidelines

    Dec 28, 2021
    Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    Dec 28, 2021