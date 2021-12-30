Browns Closer to Full Strength, Activating Four More From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns activated C J.C. Tretter, CB Greg Newsome, DT Jordan Elliott and K Chase McLaughlin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They also waived DT Josiah Bronson and released K Chris Naggar from the practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns continue to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak, activating four more players on Thursday. In this wave, corner Greg Newsome, center J.C. Tretter, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase McLaughlin were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19. They also announced the waiving of defensive tackle Josiah Bronson from the active roster and kicker Chris Naggar from the practice squad.

Just in the past few days, the Browns have activated 12 players from the Reserve/COVID-19, which is getting them close to whole on that front even as they still deal with nagging injury questions. Running back Kareem Hunt, corner Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III are three players that haven't been ruled out for the Monday Night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they haven't practiced either.

Naggar was released a day after the Browns signed fellow kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

Bronson had been claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints when the team was down multiple defensive tackles. He played on the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. He was waived as the Browns got back both Malik McDowell and Jordan Elliott.

Tretter likely returns to t he starting lineup after missing the first game of his career with the Browns. His understudy Nick Harris was impressive in his absence. Newsome, recovered from a concussion that caused him miss time only to then be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Browns do have practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they. currently have a roster spot available on the practice squad. Should Bronson clear waivers, the Browns may try to sign him to their practice squad.

