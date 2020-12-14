Browns Elevate WR J'Markus Bradley For Ravens Game

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns Elevate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley For Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have announced they are elevating wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley for the second consecutive game, this time for their game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Cleveland Browns announced they are elevating wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley up from the practice squad for their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bradley was called up against the Tennessee Titans as well, but did not end up being targeted.

The move signals a pair of things at the position. First, it confirms the fact that Marvin Hall is not ready to go as expected, since he was only activated on Saturday after beinf claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Second, either Derrick Willies is still not ready to step in and contribute since joining the practice squad or the Browns simply feel Bradley is the better receiver at this point. Bradley has been on the practice squad all season, so he's got the benefit of experience learning the system and reps the coaching staff can see.

The Browns will be without KhaDarel Hodge, who was ruled out officially on Saturday with a hamstring injury. It's his second game missed due to this latest hamstring issue after missing four earlier in the season. 

Hodge has been described as day to day, but hamstrings are a muscle that can be incredibly delicate in terms of recovery and the Browns have taken a conservative approach to injuries in general. Whether that means Hodge will need to miss two more games remains to be seen, but for now, the Browns are in need of another receiver, so they're going with Bradley.

The Browns are also likely to be down tight end Austin Hooper, who suffered a neck injury in practice. They are thinner in terms of their offensive weaponry than they'd prefer, but they have found ways to win missing players before and will seek to get their tenth win against the Ravens.

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) makes a catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
