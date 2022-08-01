Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin is back for the Browns, who signed a wideout as well.

On the same day Cleveland Browns received good news on a non-lengthy suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, good news came in for his protection. Browns activated Jack Conklin from the physically unable to perform list, marking an important part of his recovery.

Conklin played in just seven games for the Browns in 2021, after a Pro Bowl season in 2020. An unfortunate torn patellar tendon sidelined Conklin. Throughout the off-season, it has been noted that the right tackle was ahead of schedule, and that looks to be the case.

James Hudson and Blake Hance were guys that could step out right for Conklin, but the drop-off was real. Conklin is an important part of stabilizing the offensive line.

Additionally, the Browns signed wide receiver Derrick Dillon and waived Isaiah Weston with an injury designation. Weston suffered an ACL injury in training camp.

Dillon played college ball at LSU and signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. Dillon will be a camp wideout with David Bell and Anthony Schwartz currently injured. Both players are expected to be back sooner, rather than later.

